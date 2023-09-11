Submit Release
Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 11-15, 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Sept. 11-15, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Sept. 11 

No public events

Tuesday, Sept. 12 – National Governors Association

7 a.m. Welcome governors to 1st NGA Convening of Disagree Better 

Location: Manchester, NH

7:15 a.m. Panel #1: A Case Study in Good Conflict by Amanda Ripley

Location: Manchester, NH

8 a.m. Panel #2: Correcting the Perception Gap

Location: Manchester, NH

9 a.m. Keynote by Rachel Kleinfeld

Location: Manchester, NH

9:15 a.m. Panel #3: Strategy for Highlighting Commonalities

Location: Manchester, NH

10 a.m. Conversation with Former Secy. of Defense Robert Gates

Location: Manchester, NH

10:45 a.m. Media availability with governors

Location: Manchester, NH and virtual* (credentialed reporters contact ewohlschlegel@nga.org for Zoom link)

11:45 a.m. Participate in NGA service project for teachers

Location: Manchester, NH

3 p.m. Attend Braver Angels debate

Location: Manchester, NH

Wednesday, Sept. 13 

3:30 p.m. Speak at Harvard Kennedy School of Government 

Location: Cambridge, MA (Zoom link to watch)

Thursday, Sept. 14 

No public meetings 

Friday, Sept. 15

No public meetings 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Sept. 11-15 , 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Sept. 11

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:30 a.m. Return Utah Meet & Greet

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Sept. 12

10:30 a.m. Meet with Cache County Clerk David Benson

Location: 179 N Main St, Logan

11:15 a.m. Cache County leaders outreach

Location: Logan

12:30 a.m. Meet with Utah State University President Betsy Cantwell

Location: Old Main, Utah State University

1 p.m. Attend Utah State University campus safety roundtable

Location: Old Main, Utah State University

2:15 p.m. Meet with Pi Sigma Alpha political science honor society

Location: Old Main, Utah State University

3:15 p.m. Tour Aggie Creamery

Location: 750 N 1200 E, 8710 Old Main Hill, Logan

Wednesday, Sept. 13 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Navy Rear Admiral Aaron Rugh

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Meet with Cardinal Antoine Kambanda

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Annual Judicial Conference

Location: Park City

Thursday, Sept. 14 

10 a.m. Speak at Salt Lake Community College 75th Anniversary press conference

Location: Salt Lake Community College Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Salt Lake City

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

11 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety leaders

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Deseret News interview

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1 p.m. Voter outreach update with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of education

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Meet about high school service initiative

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Friday, Sept. 15

No public meetings

