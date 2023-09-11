Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Sept. 11-15, 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Sept. 11-15, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Sept. 11
No public events
Tuesday, Sept. 12 – National Governors Association
7 a.m. Welcome governors to 1st NGA Convening of Disagree Better
Location: Manchester, NH
7:15 a.m. Panel #1: A Case Study in Good Conflict by Amanda Ripley
Location: Manchester, NH
8 a.m. Panel #2: Correcting the Perception Gap
Location: Manchester, NH
9 a.m. Keynote by Rachel Kleinfeld
Location: Manchester, NH
9:15 a.m. Panel #3: Strategy for Highlighting Commonalities
Location: Manchester, NH
10 a.m. Conversation with Former Secy. of Defense Robert Gates
Location: Manchester, NH
10:45 a.m. Media availability with governors
Location: Manchester, NH and virtual* (credentialed reporters contact ewohlschlegel@nga.org for Zoom link)
11:45 a.m. Participate in NGA service project for teachers
Location: Manchester, NH
3 p.m. Attend Braver Angels debate
Location: Manchester, NH
Wednesday, Sept. 13
3:30 p.m. Speak at Harvard Kennedy School of Government
Location: Cambridge, MA (Zoom link to watch)
Thursday, Sept. 14
No public meetings
Friday, Sept. 15
No public meetings
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Sept. 11-15 , 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Sept. 11
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:30 a.m. Return Utah Meet & Greet
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Sept. 12
10:30 a.m. Meet with Cache County Clerk David Benson
Location: 179 N Main St, Logan
11:15 a.m. Cache County leaders outreach
Location: Logan
12:30 a.m. Meet with Utah State University President Betsy Cantwell
Location: Old Main, Utah State University
1 p.m. Attend Utah State University campus safety roundtable
Location: Old Main, Utah State University
2:15 p.m. Meet with Pi Sigma Alpha political science honor society
Location: Old Main, Utah State University
3:15 p.m. Tour Aggie Creamery
Location: 750 N 1200 E, 8710 Old Main Hill, Logan
Wednesday, Sept. 13
9:30 a.m. Meet with Navy Rear Admiral Aaron Rugh
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meet with Cardinal Antoine Kambanda
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. Speak at Utah Annual Judicial Conference
Location: Park City
Thursday, Sept. 14
10 a.m. Speak at Salt Lake Community College 75th Anniversary press conference
Location: Salt Lake Community College Taylorsville Redwood Campus, Salt Lake City
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
11 a.m. Meet with Department of Public Safety leaders
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Deseret News interview
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1 p.m. Voter outreach update with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of education
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Meet about high school service initiative
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Friday, Sept. 15
No public meetings
