Maryland Department of Agriculture Offers Expert Tips for Healthy Lawns and a Healthy Chesapeake Bay

ANNAPOLIS, MD (September 11, 2023) –The Maryland Department of Agriculture has partnered with experts from the University of Maryland Extension to produce an educational video highlighting best practices for lawn care. This instructional video, available on the department’s YouTube channel, answers commonly asked questions about best practices for healthy lawns and cleaner streams.

“Homeowners, like farmers, have the power to safeguard the Chesapeake Bay from its biggest threat—excess nutrients that fowl water quality and fuel the growth of harmful algae blooms,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “For homeowners, the journey begins by adopting sound lawn care practices. Our new video demonstrates how to achieve a healthy lawn and reduce fertilizer and nutrients from polluting local streams and the Chesapeake Bay.”

Key takeaways from the video include:   

  • Get Smart About Soil—Before you even think about fertilizing, get a soil test to determine your lawn’s needs
  • Balancing Act—Remember to check your soil’s pH level. Adjusting pH to the right level ensures your grass can absorb the nutrients you provide
  • Ideal Timing—Fall is the best time to fertilize most lawns
  • Tricky Business—Learn how to calibrate your spreader and apply fertilizer evenly 
  • Mow Like A Pro—Get the lowdown on how high to cut your grass for a lusher, fuller lawn

The video also provides insights on the benefits of slow-release fertilizers, optimal watering practices, fall/winter lawn fertilizer blackout dates, and how to find a certified lawn care pro trained in Bay-friendly fertilizer practices. Watch it now and explore the department’s website for additional tips and info on Maryland’s Lawn Fertilizer Law.

