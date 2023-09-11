Fast Food Market size to hit USD 1045.01 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR 4.9 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Global Fast Food Market in North America is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. Global Fast Food Market analysis has been conducted by dividing the market into two main segments: Product, Distribution Channel. The Fast Food Market size was estimated using a bottom-up approach.

Pune, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research a leading Information Technology & Telecommunication research firm has published a market intelligence report on the Global Fast Food Market . As per the report, the total market opportunity by 2029 is expected to reach USD 1045.01 Bn. The total market was valued at USD 747.64 Bn in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9 percent during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 747.64 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 1045.01 Bn. CAGR 4.9 % (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 288 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts and Figures 116 Segment Covered Product, Distribution Channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Global Fast Food Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The research methodology involves a comprehensive study of market, including primary and secondary sources, market surveys, and expert opinions. The report provides market size, growth rate, and forecasted trends, and covers two major fast food segments. The report also provides region wise research of the market. The Report includes an extensive analysis of the global fast-food industry, evaluating key trends, market dynamics, and growth opportunities. It examines market drivers, challenges, and opportunities, along with competitive landscape analysis and regional insights. The research methodology ensured a thorough and accurate assessment of the global fast-food market, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.

Fast Food Market Overview

Fast food is a popular and convenient food for homemade meals, characterized by quick preparation, affordability, and accessibility. Food items like burgers, pizzas, fried chicken, fries, pasta, and sandwiches are included in fast food which is also available easily. However, this food does not have as much nutritious value as compared to other food products and dishes still most people prefer to eat. The concerns about health inferences, many people love to eat fast food and it is widely spread globally and has gained popularity due to its convenience and taste.

Fast Food Market Dynamics

Fast food is a food that is considered as empty-calorie food and it defines food with bulk of calories and no or rarer micronutrients. According to the WHO, nearly 40% of the world’s population is overweight and 15% of the population is suffering from obesity in the year 2022. Faster urbanization and globalization are leading to an increasing number of restaurants, hotels, and street vendors and are expected to quicken the growth of the fast-food market. However, there are the majority of fast foods available today are healthy, and when combined with accurate amounts of nutrients and correct ratios, they can help to maintain weight and prevent weight gain. The adoption of products like Pizza, Pasta, Burger, Sandwich, Chicken, Asian/Latin American Food, Seafood, and Others are increasing the demand in the global fast food market.

Fast Food Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the market in the year 2022 and is expected to dominate the global Fast Food market during the forecast period. This region is witnessed to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.5% in the global Fast Food Market. In North America especially, the U.S. is leading the market as the presence of major key players in the region is coupled with the working population towards fast food. Europe is the second largest market for fast food followed by North America. Asia Pacific also held the largest market share of 60% in the year 2022 as countries such as India and China are presenting huge opportunities for fast food in the coming years. Hence, with the adoption of Western culture, the populations of these regions drive the fast food market.

Fast Food Market Segmentation

By Product

Pizza/Pasta

Burger/Sandwich

Chicken

Asian/Latin American Food

Sea-Food

Others

The global Fast Food market, Product segment is segmented into Burger/Sandwich, Chicken, Pizza/Pasta, Sea-Food, Asian/Latin American Food, and Others. The Asian/Latin American Food segment is expected to gain popularity in the global Fast Food market during the forecast period. Burgers/sandwiches are increasing its demand followed by Asian/Latin American Food and available broad burger options, which include products with protein options like chicken, beef, venison, and several others. Several food-service operators are testing with different fillings of cheese, bacon, onions, etc. to make different combinations.

By Distribution Channel

Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

Street Vendors

Home delivery

Others

The global Fast Food, Distribution Channel segment is segmented into Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), Street Vendors, Home delivery, and others. The Quick Service Restaurant segment has dominated the market and held the largest market share of 43% in the year 2022. Customers favor fast-food restaurants where tables or seating is available. The demand for fast food businesses is growing rapidly as people seek fresh, tasty, flavorful, and appealing meals at a sensible price. Street vendors are also gaining popularity as the fast food market is spreading widely and a variety of dishes are famous according to the locations.

Fast Food Market Key Competitors include:

McDonald’s

Hardee’s

Pizza Hut

Domino’s Pizza

Burger King

KFC

Subway

Firehouse Subs

Auntie Anne’s

Wendy’s International

Yum! Brands

Jack in the Box Inc.

Dunkin Brands

Dairy Queen

Papa John’s Pizza

Auntie Anne's INC

Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC

Restaurant Brands International Inc

Key questions answered in the Global Fast Food Market are:

What is the expected CAGR of the Fast Food Market during the forecast period?

What was the Fast Food Market Size in 2022?

What is the expected Fast Food Market size in 2029?

What are the global trends in the Fast Food Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Fast Food Market?

What recent industry trends can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for the Fast Food Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Fast Food Market?

What major challenges could the Fast Food Market face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in the Fast Food Market?





Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2017 to 2022)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2017 to 2022)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by Different Segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

