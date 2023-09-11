Schools Start New Year with Rise of COVID-19 cases

How testing can be the best defense to the rapid outbreak throughout schools

GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The start of the new school year has begun throughout the United States over the last month. Along with the excitement of a new school year, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases and rising anxiety around the possibility that schools could implement mask mandates or close down again.

Due to the rise in cases over the last month, school districts that started before Labor Day have seen surges of COVID-19 cases in Texas and Kentucky. The surges have also caused three school districts to briefly suspend in-person classes.

Preparation is key for school district leaders, local health authorities, pharmacies, healthcare providers and urgent cares to have the proper amount of testing to be ready for this upcoming fall and winter surge.

Reminders on Why You Should Test

Testing plays a key role in containing and mitigating the spread of COVID-19, by identifying infected individuals to help prevent further person-to-person transmission. A positive test result of COVID-19 helps an individual be alerted they have the infection, get treated faster and can help them take steps to minimize the spread of the virus. Which is why it is so important to get test results quickly. The results of your COVID-19 test, along with other information can help your healthcare provider make informed decisions about your care.

PHASE Scientific Americas (PHASE Scientific), is a fast-growing biotechnology company actively developing innovative solutions to revolutionize diagnostics in healthcare is a key testing partner. PHASE Scientific’s diagnostics solutions promote early detection of diseases and infections, by providing faster access to treatment and efficient delivery of results to patients and providers. PHASE Scientific is one of the leaders in at-home rapid tests with its INDICAID® COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home Test and upcoming line of At-Home Testing Services.

PHASE’s INDICAID COVID-19 Rapid Antigen At-Home tests are approved for children 2 and up, with a lower nasal swab collection to reduce discomfort. You receive results within 20 minutes, which allows individuals to seek treatment quicker and recover sooner, getting them back to school or work, activities and more, as soon as possible.

“Schools need to have the latitude to help protect their staff and their students,” said PHASE Chief Revenue Officer Doug Field. “When cases are on the rise, testing can help identify asymptomatic carriers and individuals with early-stage infections, reducing the risk of transmission within the schools and at home.”

