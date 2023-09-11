Industrial Lasers Market Growth to Register a CAGR of 13.10%, To Reach USD 23.6 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Industrial Lasers Market Share Accelerated to Drive by Growing Technology Advancements, Emergence of 4.0 industry and industrial IoT Approach

New York, US, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per an Extensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Industrial Lasers Market Information By Type, Power, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032”, The Industrial Lasers market is set to go from USD 8.8 Billion it achieved in 2023 to USD 23.6 Billion by 2032, at a decent rate of 13.10% between 2023 and 2032.

Industrial Lasers Market Overview

A laser is a device that amplifies light by emitting radiation. Using molecules or atoms and stimulated emission, an industrial laser is a mechanical device that produces a clean beam of light from a medium of controlled shape, size, and purity. Industrial laser systems have been embraced by a number of end-user industries, including electronics, food and beverage manufacturing, semiconductors, sheet metal processing, automotive, and electronics. This is because these laser systems can be used for a variety of tasks, including welding, cutting, brazing, engraving, marking, labelling, and additive manufacturing.

Due to lockdowns and production delays, the COVID 19 outbreak had an impact on the worldwide market, which are used in cutting, welding, non-metal processing, and other industries.

Industrial Lasers Market Competitive Landscape:

The significant industrial laser manufacturers in the market include

Amonics Ltd.

TRUMPF

Toptica Photonics AG.

Quantel Group

Jenoptik Laser GmbH

IPG Photonics Corporation

CY Laser SRL

NKT Photonics A/S

Coherent Inc.

Apollo Instruments Inc.

Among others.





Industrial Lasers Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Global demand for industrial lasers systems has shot up thanks to the tendency towards automation in various industries for greater efficiency, increased productivity, and accuracy. A rise in laser system adoption is anticipated to generate significant market revenue due to an increase in the demand for highly precise laser systems for use in a variety of applications on diverse materials.

The industrial lasers systems market share is also being fostered by the mounting demand for material processing across a number of industries, including automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, electronic, and construction. Additionally, the transition of the automobile industry to electric vehicles is creating a demand opportunity for industrial laser systems.

Industrial Lasers Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size 2032 2032: USD 23.6 Billion CAGR during 2023-2032 13.10% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast 2022-2032 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Power, Application, and Region Key Market Opportunities Emergence of 4.0 industry and industrial IoT Key Market Dynamics Increasing demand for material processing and laser integration in additive manufacturing



Browse In-depth Market Research Report (128 Pages) on Industrial Lasers Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/industrial-lasers-market-11991



Furthermore, as a result of the development of Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT, many technological advancements in the industrial setting, including as industrial robotics, industrial automation, and 3D printing, are anticipated to increase the use of laser systems in many industries. Organisations are fusing current manufacturing procedures with numerous technological advancements in lasers and laser systems in order to increase productivity and stay ahead of the competition.

To illustrate the above, in January 2023, the Chinese maker of 3D printers Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) announced the introduction of a new large-format laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) technology. The 'BLT-S1000,' the company's most potent 3D printer to date, has a build capacity of 1200 mm x 600 mm x 1500 mm and can be outfitted with up to twelve 500W lasers, allowing it to generate huge parts at rates of up to 300 cm3/h. As a result, the company is targeting engine and petroleum power applications, especially those in the aerospace and automobile industries, with their machine.

Market Restraints:

There are certain drawbacks to laser cutting, such as restrictions on material thickness, dangerous gases and fumes, excessive energy consumption, and upfront expenses. Given these, it is not surprising that demand may decline in the upcoming years, which may obstruct market expansion.



COVID 19 Analysis

The year 2019 saw a rapid spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) across a number of nations and regions, having a profound effect on both individual lives and the community as a whole. It started off as a human health issue and is now a serious threat to trade, the economy, and the financial system on the entire planet. Due to lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, production of numerous goods in the industrial laser systems sector was suspended.

Industrial Lasers Market Segmentation

By Type

The key types of industrial lasers in the market are Macro Processing and Micro Processing. Macro processing segment dominated the global market in 2022.

By Power

The industrial lasers market segmentation, with respect to power, covers Less Than 1 kW and More Than 1.1 kW.

By Application

Applications of lasers are quite extensive in a couple of crucial industries, such as Cutting, Welding, Non-Metal Processing, Additive Manufacturing, and more.



Industrial Lasers Market Regional Insights

In 2022, the worldwide market was led by North America (45.80%). Significant advancements in laser technology have been made possible by the government's increased investment in the US army. For welding, cutting, or military purposes, conventional lasers disperse high energy in brief bursts. In a pulse that lasts just one trillionth of a second, the new petawatt-class devices employed in military activities can produce 1 million billion watts of energy. Other than this, laser has many uses in the medical field given the expanding healthcare industry in North America.

