Rogers lowers monthly payments on any new phone by up to 50% with the new Rogers red Mastercard

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. today announced that it is making it easier for customers to put more money and the latest phones in their pockets with the new Rogers red credit card.

With the Rogers red credit card, customers can buy the latest phone with no mobile contract and 0% financing over 48 months on an Equal Payment Plan. This cuts monthly device payments by up to half, compared to 24-month financing at full price. Rogers is the only wireless provider that offers this affordability and flexibility.

“Getting a new phone is exciting and we are making that experience more affordable and accessible for our customers,” said Phil Hartling, President, Wireless. “That’s why Rogers credit cards come with exclusive financing options and cash back rewards, and it’s just one of the reasons why more Canadians choose Rogers every day.”

The Rogers red credit card comes with 2% unlimited cash back on all purchases for Rogers customers with one consumer service1. When redeeming with Rogers, customers will receive an additional 30% of the cash back value2.

Customers receive other benefits, like 5 Roam Like Home Days at no cost every year3, and new customers get a welcome bonus of 10% cash back for the first three months4, all with no annual fee. The Rogers red credit card is the best cash back card in Canada with no annual fee.

These offers through the Rogers red credit card are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to make products and services more affordable and to bring more value to Canadians every day.

For more information on the Rogers red credit card, eligible services and complete terms and conditions, please visit About Rogers and RogersBank.com . Rogers Bank is the issuer of all Rogers branded credit cards and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc.

For more information about flexible 48-month financing, visit RogersBank.com/48Months .

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada’s leading wireless, cable and media company that provides connectivity and entertainment to Canadian consumers and businesses across the country. Rogers shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit: rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

1 Starting September 21. 2% cash back is available only on the red Rogers Mastercard®

2 Meaning the 2% cash back earn becomes 2.6% when used to pay for a Rogers product or service. For example, $100 cash back is worth $130 when applied against a Rogers purchase.

3 Up to $75 value

4 Up to $100.

®Mastercard is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. Used under license.