North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market to be Worth $17.6 Billion by 2030—Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Component, Charging Type, Connection Type (Connectors, Wireless Charging), Mounting Type, Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-wheelers & Scooters), End User and Geography - Forecast to 2030

Redding, California, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Component, Charging Type, Connection Type (Connectors, Wireless Charging), Mounting Type, Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Two-wheelers & Scooters), End User and Geography—Forecast to 2030,’ North America electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to reach $17.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period.

Electric vehicle charging stations are sites where one or more EVSEs are installed. These sites can be residential, non-residential, or commercial. These stations provide electric power to the vehicle and use that to recharge the vehicle's batteries. An electric vehicle charging station, called a charging dock, charging pile, or EVSE, includes the electrical conductors, related equipment, software, and communications protocols that deliver energy efficiently and safely to the vehicle.

Download Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5222

The growth of this market is driven by the rising incentives for installing charging stations in workplace & residential areas and the growing government initiative to reduce consumer barriers to EVs and installations of charging stations. However, the lack of grid capacities to support EV charging stations restrains the growth of this market. Furthermore, retail MNCs' growing deployment of charging stations and increasing electric mobility adoption are expected to create market growth opportunities. However, the uncertainty about financing charging station installations is a major challenge for players in this market. The latest trend in the market is electric vehicle charging stations powered by renewable energy.

The North America electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented by component (hardware [electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), cable management systems, and electrical distribution systems], software [charging station management systems (CSMS), smartphone applications, open charge point protocol (OCPP), and interoperability solutions], services [system integration & installation and maintenance]), charging type (Level 2, DC fast charging, and Level 1), connection type (connectors, pantographs, and wireless charging [static wireless EV charging and dynamic wireless EV charging]), mounting type (wall mount, pedestal mount, and ceiling mount), vehicle type (passenger cars, heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers & scooters), end user (commercial EV charging stations[commercial public EV charging stations {on-road charging, parking spaces, and destination chargers} and commercial private EV charging stations {fleet charging and captive charging}] and residential EV charging stations), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the regional and country levels.

Based on component, in 2023, the hardware segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing government initiatives aimed at electrifying public bus fleets and deploying associated charging infrastructure, the rising adoption of EVs, and the increasing deployment of EV charging stations. However, the software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing need to manage real-time EV fleets.

Have Any Query? Ask To Analyst: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5222

Based on charging type, in 2023, the Level 2 segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing support of longer driving ranges by providing a more substantial charge than Level 1 chargers and government incentives and regulations to promote the installation of Level 2 chargers. However, the DC fast charging segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing government rebates on purchasing DC fast charging stations and the rising need to provide significantly faster charging compared to Level 2 chargers.

Based on connection type, in 2023, the connectors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing need for reliable connectors to minimize the risk of electrical faults, and overheating, and the increasing need for faster charging connectors compatible with high-power DC fast charging. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on mounting type, in 2023, the pedestal mount is expected to account for the largest share of the North America electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing adoption of industrial EV fleet management and commercial charging stations and the increasing installation of Level 2 pedestal mounts in retail stores, supermarkets, and fuel stations. However, the wall mount segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing use of either Level 1 or Level 2 electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE).

Based on vehicle type, in 2023, the passenger cars segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing expansion of charging infrastructure networks and increasing adoption of electric vehicles, environmental concerns, and emission regulations. However, the heavy commercial vehicles segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of electric mobility, public transport, and freight services.

Quick Buy – North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/98380575

Based on end user, in 2023, the commercial EV charging stations segment is expected to account for the largest share of the North America electric vehicle charging stations market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of electric vehicles in commercial fleets for cost savings, rising government investment for commercial EV charging stations, and increasing infrastructure development for shared mobility services. Also, this segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on country/region, in 2023, the U.S. is expected to account for the largest share of the North America electric vehicle charging stations market. The U.S. market share is attributed to the presence of prominent key players, growing government initiatives to promote EV adoption and the increasing incentives for EVs and charging stations. However, Canada is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players operating in the North America electric vehicle charging stations market include ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Blink Charging Co. (U.S.), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Tesla, Inc. (U.S.), BP p.l.c. (U.K.), EVgo Inc.(U.S.), Shell Plc (U.K.), EVBox Group (Netherlands), Electrify America LLC (U.S.), AddÉnergie Technologies Inc. (Canada), HANGZHOU AONENG POWER SUPPLY EQUIPMENT CO., LTD. (China), Webasto Group (Germany), EV Charging Installers America LLC, and Siemens AG (Germany).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/north-america-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-5222

Scope of the report :

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Component

Hardware Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment Cable Management Systems Electrical Distribution Systems

Software Charging Station Management Systems Smartphone Applications Open Charge Point Protocol Interoperability Solutions

Services Systems Integration & Installation Maintenance



North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Charging Type

Level 2

DC Fast Charging

Level 1

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Connection Type

Connectors

Pantographs

Wireless Charging Static Wireless EV Charging Dynamic Wireless EV Charging



North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Mounting Type

Wall Mount

Pedestal Mount

Ceiling Mount

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-wheelers & Scooters

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by End User

Commercial EV Charging Stations Commercial Public EV Charging Stations On-road Charging Parking Spaces Destination Chargers Commercial Private EV Charging Stations Fleet Charging Captive Charging

Residential EV Charging Stations

North America Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Assessment– by Country

U.S.

Canada

Request Free Report Sample Now: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/request-sample-report/cp_id=5222



Related Reports:

Energy Infrastructure for EV Charging Stations Market By Component (Transformers, Electric Distribution Systems), Number of EVSE, Energy Source (Renewable Energy Sources, Non-renewable Energy Sources), and Geography —Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/energy-infrastructure-for-ev-charging-stations-market-5301

EV Charging Station Raw Materials Market by Material Type (Metals & Alloys (Stainless Steel, Carbon Steel, Aluminum, Copper, Other), Polymers (PC Resins, PC Blends, Elastomers, Polyurethanes, TPU)), Application, and Charging Type - Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/ev-charging-station-raw-materials-market-5200

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Systems Market by Type (DWCS, SWCS), Component (Base Pads, Vehicle Pads), Technology (CWEVCS, PMWEVCS, IWEVCS, RIWEVCS), Power Supply (<11, 11–50kW), Application (Commercial, Residential), Propulsion, and End User - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/wireless-electric-vehicle-charging-systems-market-5178

Electric Vehicle (EV) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicles, LCVs, HCVs, Two-wheelers, e-Scooters & Bikes), Propulsion Type (BEV, FCEV, PHEV, HEV), End Use (Private, Commercial, Industrial), Power Output, Charging Standard, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/electric-vehicle-market-5179



About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/442/north-america-electric-vehicle-charging-stations-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research