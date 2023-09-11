Packaged Sprouts Market is Rising at 10.4% CAGR to Top US$ 15.14 Billion Valuation by 2033: Fact.MR Study

Packaged Sprouts Gaining Popularity on Back of Increasing Busy Lifestyles Necessitating Consumption of Ready-to-eat Products

Increasing awareness of health and wellness among the population is driving the demand for highly nutritious food products, including packaged sprouts. Sprouts are germinated seeds or legumes with high levels of vitamins, minerals, and enzymes. This versatility is making them a popular choice among health-conscious consumers. Sprouts are widely popular options when consumed with a combination of salads, sandwiches, and wraps.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2031) US$ 15.14 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2031) 10.4 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Rapid urbanization and the growing busy lifestyles of working individuals are increasing the consumption of ready-to-eat products. Packaged sprouts are aligning with this trend and are providing individuals with a high protein on-the-go diet. Ready-to-eat sprouts with resealable packaging are gaining traction among the majority of individuals.



Rising trend of fitness along with veganism and plant-based diet is boosting demand for packaged food, including sprouts. Key packaged sprout manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative varieties, including mixed sprout blends and flavoured sprouts. This is expected to attract a wider consumer base over the coming years. Advancements in packaging technologies are increasing the quality and life of sprouts, and reducing green waste.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global packaged sprouts market is estimated to reach US$ 15.14 billion by 2033-end.

Sales of packaged bean sprouts are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2023 to 2033.

Demand for packaged sprouts in China is projected to increase at a CAGR of 14.5% during the decade.

The United States market reached a size of US$ 1.4 billion in 2022.

The market for packaged sprouts in Germany is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8% through 2033.





“Growing trend of sustainability in food production and packaging is driving the demand for chemical-free organic sprouts,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of Packaged Sprouts Industry Research Report

By Distribution Channel By Type By Category Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Bean Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

Alfalfa Sprouts Organic

Conventional



Competitive Analysis

Leading producers of packaged sprouts are concentrating on new product offerings such as sprout-based snacks, beverages, or value-added products to tap into a broader consumer base. Partnerships with restaurants, salad bars, and other foodservice providers are increasing the profits of packaged sprout suppliers.

Evergreen Fresh Sprouts key producer of packaged sprouts majorly focuses on the organic production of sprouts. They are also expanding their product line by offering microgreens.



Leading players in the packaged sprouts sector are prioritizing advancements in food production and packaging to cater to eco-conscious consumers and reduce environmental waste. Collaborative efforts and partnerships are expanding their market presence and revenue shares.

One prominent player, Green Valley Food Corp, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, holds a prominent position in the sprouts industry. The company offers an extensive range of packaged sprout products, encompassing alfalfa sprouts, broccoli sprouts, and bean sprouts. Furthermore, Green Valley Food Corp is committed to producing organic and non-GMO sprout varieties in response to the increasing demand for healthier food choices.



Key Companies Profiled

Fuji Natural Foods

Jonathan Sprouts, Inc.

Narita Foods Co., Ltd.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Van der Plas Sprouts BV

Ocean Mist Farms

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global packaged sprouts market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (bean sprouts, Brussels sprouts, alfalfa sprouts), category (organic, conventional), and distribution channel (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, online), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

