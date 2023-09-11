Operative and DanAds Streamline Self-Service Sales Workflow for Publishers and Media Owners in the Cloud

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operative and DanAds have announced an expanded partnership that brings self-service to AOS. DanAds will provide a suite of self-service sales tools, including automated media planning, billing, reconciliation and proposal automation. These tools will be integrated, creating a streamlined workflow for a self-service platform for buying Converged TV (combined Digital and Linear TV).



DanAds, founded in 2013 and headquartered in Stockholm with global presence, has earned its reputation as a premier provider of self-serve and advertising automation. Through their self-serve platforms, DanAds connects advertisers and publishers in an automated ecosystem, eliminating manual processes and unlocking the full potential of user data monetization.

AOS is the unified cloud-based Order Management System (OMS) to manage advertising across platforms and inventories. With a modern interface and off-the-shelf connections to major media workflow tools, AOS is designed to connect & unify data, drive operational automation, and deliver real-time insights to customers.

“We are excited to embark on this transformative journey alongside Operative as we extend our partnership into the cloud. By integrating our innovative self-serve advertising platforms with Operative's cutting-edge AOS solution, we're amplifying flexibility and scalability for our valued clients. This collaboration represents a powerful fusion of technology and vision, ushering in a new era of efficiency and effectiveness in ad campaign management. Together, we're shaping the future of advertising,” said Johan Liljelund, CTO at DanAds.

“At DanAds, our mission has always been to bring automation and efficiency to publishers, empowering them to navigate the evolving landscape of digital advertising. Collaborating with Operative on this cloud-based initiative is a natural progression of our shared commitment to interoperability and innovation. This partnership underscores our dedication to providing publishers with comprehensive solutions that seamlessly integrate product catalog, and sales workflow, ultimately streamlining their operations and driving growth,” said Jeffrey Mayer, MD and Head of Product at DanAds US.

“DanAds is a great partner and we are excited to work together to bring publishers a modern cloud-based revenue solution. In order to truly achieve convergence, publishers need to unify their advertising operations, and streamline workflow. With DanAds, we bring the power of self-service, enabling easy accessibility combined with the benefits of the AOS platform to help them achieve that goal,” said Ben Tatta, Chief Commercial Officer at Operative.

As part of this strategic partnership, Operative will be a Platinum sponsor and will also take center stage at the upcoming Self-Serve Summit 2023, powered by DanAds. The event is scheduled to take place on October 18 in New York City. This summit presents a unique opportunity for industry leaders, advertisers, and publishers to delve deeper into the dynamics of this partnership, gain valuable insights, and explore the endless possibilities it offers to reshape the future of digital advertising.

Operative's participation in the Self-Serve Summit 2023 underscores their commitment to driving innovation and fostering dialogue within the advertising ecosystem. Together with DanAds, they are dedicated to propelling the industry forward, delivering unmatched solutions, and empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve unparalleled success.

About Operative

Operative makes advertising work for media companies. Hundreds of the world’s top brands rely on Operative’s family of solutions to automate digital and linear revenue workflows, streamline ad operations, deliver audiences & outcomes to their buyers and manage content. Processing more than $50 billion in annual advertising revenue, Operative unlocks the full value of media. For more information visit www.operative.com.

For further information please contact marketing@operative.com

About DanAds

DanAds is the leader provider of self-serve and advertising automation, building self-serve advertising platforms that connect advertisers with publishers through an automated system. Our platforms enable publishers to reduce manual work and monetize user data, while providing advertisers with access to premium advertising space regardless of brand or budget. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Stockholm, with offices in New York, Denver, London, Tskjent and Warsaw, we serve clients around the globe, including Expedia Group, Bloomberg Media, Tripadvisor, Roku, Philips, and McClatchy. Learn more at www.danads.com.

