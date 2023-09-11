Shannon Waugh Named Head of Operations at PayBright

Waugh will manage the company’s internal staff and help develop strategy for continued growth

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayBright , a leading merchant services provider, announces today it has hired Shannon Waugh as its new head of operations. In this role, Waugh will be responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of the company’s internal team, identifying areas where additional staff might be needed and creating new efficiencies that will fuel growth. Additionally, Waugh will oversee PayBright’s partner support, merchant support, tech support, deployment and the application processing department, as well as supervise the finance department.



As the merchant services field continues to expand rapidly with the proliferation of credit card payment acceptance needs, it will be as important as ever to have an innovative and highly efficient team in place that can adapt with the industry. Waugh’s role will be crucial for PayBright’s continued growth, as it was recently named a two-time honoree of Inc. Magazine’s “Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America,” coming in at No. 657 overall and No. 5 in the Raleigh market.

“Waugh's experience and proven track record in the payments industry make her the perfect fit for our organization's growth strategy," said Dustin Magaziner, Founder and CEO of PayBright. "As our new head of operations, she will play a crucial role in managing our internal staff and developing strategies that will drive continued growth. With the merchant services field quickly growing, developing a forward-thinking and productive team is vital, and we are confident that Waugh's expertise will help cultivate an environment that positions us for continued success.”



Waugh brings more than a decade of experience in the payments industry to PayBright. Prior to joining the team, she served as vice president of sales support at Pivotal Payments, which later became a publicly traded company under their rebranded name, Nuvei.

“I am thrilled to lead PayBright's operations and contribute to its growth strategy,” Waugh said. “In this fast-evolving merchant services industry, our relentless focus on innovation and efficiency will be key to expanding our operations. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team and making a meaningful impact on our journey to further success."

About PayBright

PayBright is a merchant services provider that works with independent agents, ISOs, banks and other strategic partners to provide payment solutions to businesses. By focusing on a 'merchant services done right' model, PayBright has become an industry leader by ensuring transparency, affordability and simplicity for agents and their local merchants.