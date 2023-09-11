Vietnamese leaders hail importance of US President's official visit

VIETNAM, September 11 - HÀ NỘI — US President Joe Biden’s official visit to Việt Nam has great meaning and is an important link in the Việt Nam-US ties, said Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng during their official meeting in Hà Nội on Monday.

President Thưởng also quoted Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng on “putting aside the past, overcoming differences, promoting similarities and heading towards the future” on the Việt Nam-US ties.

The Vietnamese leader said: “I strongly believe that continuing the long history of Việt Nam-US relations, with mutual respect, understanding and trust and the new momentum from this Việt Nam visit of the US President, the comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development of Việt Nam and the US will see great and practical growth, bringing benefits to the people of the two countries, as well as contributing to peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development in the region and the world.”

Five months after Việt Nam’s Independence Day, on February 16, 1946, the late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh sent a letter to then-US President Truman proposing to establish a “full cooperation” relationship with the US. However, the proposal underwent multiple challenges due to historical contexts, President Thưởng said.

He added: “We have overcome those challenges and gladly say that the Việt Nam-US ties are progressing better than ever; from old enemies to the comprehensive strategic partnership.

“This is truly a model in international relations on reconciling and building relations after a war. This is the result of the joint efforts to overcome the ups and downs of history from multiple generations of the countries’ leaders and people.”

President Thưởng said that over the past nearly 50 years, the two countries have witnessed significant milestones, progress and achievements in multiple fields of bilateral cooperation.

Việt Nam and the US have worked together in trade-economy-investment, education and training, dialogue and coordination mechanisms in various sectors.

One of the aspects of cooperation seeing outstanding results is overcoming war consequences, in which US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have actively provided support to Việt Nam.

These projects include supporting dioxin/Agent Orange victims; clearing explosives remaining after the war, and identifying martyrs’ remains.

Giving high regard to the two countries’ efforts in capturing the future's potential, President Biden emphasised the opportunities ahead and thanked the generations of diplomats who have contributed to the Việt Nam-US ties, including late Senator John McCain, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, and former Senator Patrick Leahy.

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, in his meeting with US President Joe Biden on Monday, thanked the latter for his contributions to elevating the Việt Nam-US ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, together with Việt Nam’s Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng.

President Biden said that the US values its relations with the Asian country and supports a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Việt Nam.

As part of the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, PM Chính suggested the two countries prioritise promoting trade, investment and economic cooperation as well as their relations across all channels; innovation in science-technology, education and training collaboration; climate change response, green growth, developing renewable energies; and national defence and security.

Việt Nam and the US should also support each other in multilateral forums, the Mekong sub-region cooperation, and for ASEAN’s stance, principle and central role in issues related to the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea), said the PM.

On behalf of the Party, State and people of Việt Nam, PM Chính also sent his condolences for the loss the US witnessed 22 years ago on September 11, 2001.

He added that Việt Nam attaches great importance to the fight against terrorism and cooperation with the US on this matter.

PM Chính also appreciated his gratitude and proposed that the US continue paying attention and creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese communities in the US.

President Biden and PM Chính also attended the US-Việt Nam Innovation and Investment Summit following the meeting.

Welcoming the US President at the National Assembly (NA) Building, NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ believed that the new comprehensive strategic partnership will open up a new chapter in the two countries bilateral ties on all levels.

The two leaders said that Việt Nam and the US legislative bodies have been playing an important role in reconciling, building trust, strengthening cooperation and elevating relations between the two countries.

NA Chairman Huệ said that the Vietnamese NA and government will soon implement the action plan to realise the Việt Nam-US joint statement on comprehensive strategic partnership.

The Vietnamese top legislator also asked that the US soon complete the procedures to recognise Việt Nam as a market economy, while also putting resources into overcoming war consequences.

He also hoped that the US government would continue supporting the stable, long-term and mutually beneficial relations with Việt Nam.

After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed an exchange of war souvenirs between the two countries, which is considered a symbolic and humanitarian action for their joint efforts in post-war reconciliation.

On the occasion of President Biden’s official visit to Việt Nam, the two countries have issued their Joint Leaders’ Statement on elevating bilateral ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — VNS