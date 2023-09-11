Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO Director General’s video message delivered at Women Deliver preconference 2023

Large-scale investment in care policies could be transformative. We must teach ourselves to see care as an investment, said the ILO DG in a pre-conference on the care economy ´Strengthening Care Policies and Intersectional Movements for Care Justice´ organized at Women Deliver 2023 on 16 July 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.
