Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,275 in the last 365 days.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO Director General’s video message delivered at Women Deliver preconference 2023

Large-scale investment in care policies could be transformative. We must teach ourselves to see care as an investment, said the ILO DG in a pre-conference on the care economy ´Strengthening Care Policies and Intersectional Movements for Care Justice´ organized at Women Deliver 2023 on 16 July 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda.

Date issued: 11 September 2023 | Size/duration: 2:12

You just read:

Gilbert F. Houngbo, ILO Director General’s video message delivered at Women Deliver preconference 2023

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more