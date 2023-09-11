Aurum Group is making research of the possibility of their own production of anti-mine trawls
KYIV, UKRAINE, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ukrainian multidisciplinary industrial and investment group Aurum, the key areas of activities include machine engineering, is making research of the possibility of their own production of anti-mine trawls. They are provided for successful passage of minefields during a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces.
«Antimine trawls are a special technique that is necessary for a successful counteroffensive and deoccupation of Ukrainian lands. They are currently purchased abroad, a unit of such equipment costs more than $100,000. Domestically produced trawls can be much cheaper, - said the owner of the Group, Alona Lebedieva, - We hope that we will be able to enlist the support of foreign colleagues and obtain the necessary drawings. After all, according to preliminary estimates of our specialists, Ukrainian-made trawls will cost 4-5 times cheaper than imported ones, which will help to significantly influence the course of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces».
Also, Aurum Group pays great attention not only to the current aid to the front, but also to the post-war reconstruction of the country and the search for technological solutions for demining and restoration of agricultural lands.
«As you know, Ukraine is the first in the world in terms of the area of mined territories. Therefore, after the de-occupation of Ukrainian lands, an equally painful issue will arise - the demining of its territories. This process will require a lot of money, effort, and, above all, new technological solutions and approaches. After all, today about 30% of territories require demining and are potentially dangerous for life and business. Therefore, we must use technologies that will allow us to restore the country's agrarian sector as soon as possible, which actually depends on the creation of jobs and the development of the country's economy as a whole», - said Alona Lebedieva.
As previously reported, part of Aurum Group's business was significantly damaged during hostilities and is still under occupation. Thus, five industrial enterprises in the Luhansk region, as well as two enterprises of the agricultural sector in the Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions (in total - 12 thousand hectares of land) were found under occupation.
According to preliminary estimates of the Group's management, it will take at least 1.5 years to return the agricultural enterprises to full operation after the complete deoccupation of the territories. According to the data of the Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food of Ukraine, almost a quarter of the Ukrainian agricultural sector has been destroyed today.
Press center
«Antimine trawls are a special technique that is necessary for a successful counteroffensive and deoccupation of Ukrainian lands. They are currently purchased abroad, a unit of such equipment costs more than $100,000. Domestically produced trawls can be much cheaper, - said the owner of the Group, Alona Lebedieva, - We hope that we will be able to enlist the support of foreign colleagues and obtain the necessary drawings. After all, according to preliminary estimates of our specialists, Ukrainian-made trawls will cost 4-5 times cheaper than imported ones, which will help to significantly influence the course of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces».
Also, Aurum Group pays great attention not only to the current aid to the front, but also to the post-war reconstruction of the country and the search for technological solutions for demining and restoration of agricultural lands.
«As you know, Ukraine is the first in the world in terms of the area of mined territories. Therefore, after the de-occupation of Ukrainian lands, an equally painful issue will arise - the demining of its territories. This process will require a lot of money, effort, and, above all, new technological solutions and approaches. After all, today about 30% of territories require demining and are potentially dangerous for life and business. Therefore, we must use technologies that will allow us to restore the country's agrarian sector as soon as possible, which actually depends on the creation of jobs and the development of the country's economy as a whole», - said Alona Lebedieva.
As previously reported, part of Aurum Group's business was significantly damaged during hostilities and is still under occupation. Thus, five industrial enterprises in the Luhansk region, as well as two enterprises of the agricultural sector in the Zaporizhia and Kharkiv regions (in total - 12 thousand hectares of land) were found under occupation.
According to preliminary estimates of the Group's management, it will take at least 1.5 years to return the agricultural enterprises to full operation after the complete deoccupation of the territories. According to the data of the Ministry of Agricultural Policy and Food of Ukraine, almost a quarter of the Ukrainian agricultural sector has been destroyed today.
Press center
Aurum Group
press@aurumgroup.ua
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other