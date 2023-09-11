Fabric Protection Market to Expand at a Rate of 4.90% from 2023 to 2032 and Touch USD 3.38 Billion by 2032 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Fabric Protection Market Research Report Information by Application (Apparel, Footwear and Upholstery) And By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And Rest of the World) –Market Forecast Till 2032.

New York (US), Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric Protection Market Overview

As per an Extensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Fabric Protection Market Information By Application, and Region - Forecast till 2032” The fabric protection industry may go from USD 2.30 Billion in 2023 to USD 3.38 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 4.90% between 2023 and 2032.

Market Scope

Products for fabric protection are common household cleaning supplies that are used to clean clothing. There are many different fabric care products on the market, including detergents, fabric softeners, bleach, material fresheners, and cloth stain removers. Sodium lauryl sulfate is one of the main ingredients used to make fabric care detergents. Stability and protection are guaranteed by fabric safety measures. Their use helps upholstery, rugs, furniture, and carpets last longer, especially in places with high foot traffic. The protectors make it simple to clean the fabric.

To help remove tough stains and stop the soiling of carpet fibers, apply the material protector to carpets and fittings. Products for fabric protection can be applied to fibers and yarns at various stages of the fabric-making process.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The important manufacturers of fabric protection products include

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Fabrica de Jabon La Corona

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

RSPL Limited

Procter & Gamble Co.

Alicorp S.A.A.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Wings Corporation

Kao Corporation

Lion Corporation

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

SA de CV

Whealthfields Lohmann Guangzhou Ltd.

Guangzhou Blue Moon Industry Co. Ltd.

Amway Corporation

S.C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Unilever PLC

Golrang Industrial Group

Nice Group Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Libby Enterprise Group Co. Ltd.

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2032 USD 3.38 Billion CAGR 4.90% (2023-2032) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Historical Data 2018- 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Key Market Drivers Expanding need for fabrics that are water- and stain-resistant in a number of applications.





Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

The fabric protection business will continue to thrive in the coming years, with the market size propelled by the mounting demand for water- and stain-resistant medical apparel, industrial workwear, and upholstery use all over the world. Product producers are concentrating their R&D efforts on finding non-fluorinated water-repellent coatings to replace fluorinated chemicals in the product. For instance, Teflon Ecolite, a plant-based, non-fluorinated water-repellent finish created by DuPont, is being sold as a fabric protection product. The manufacturers' efforts to lessen the negative effects of their products are anticipated to have a favorable effect on the expansion of the sector.

It's interesting to note that China contributes the most to the overall industry revenue. The Chinese market is anticipated to see a rise in the demand for hassle-free, simple-to-maintain clothing. Additionally, the market is anticipated to develop as a result of the growing demand for performance gear for leisure activities and risk-taking sports.

Due to the low cost of labor and accessibility of a skilled labor force, China has become the primary manufacturing location for performance fabrics for U.S.-based apparel businesses.



Market Restraints:

Production of fabric protection goods is anticipated to be significantly impacted by changes in the cost and supply of raw materials such carbon dioxide, isopropyl alcohol, fluorinated compounds, and acetone. This would cause a disparity between supply and demand, which would affect the market participants' profit margins.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has led to a global scarcity in demand for a variety of consumer items. Supply chain breakdowns and facility closures brought on by the global lockdown are just two of the many reasons influencing this scarcity of demand. The government's implementation of the "stay at home" policy has decreased consumers' ability to spend. In addition, a number of stores have closed to stop people from congregating. One of the biggest sources of fabric for several places is China. Worldwide demand for fabrics has decreased as a result of the government's ban on international travel due to the coronavirus outbreak.



Market Segmentation

By Application

Some of the key applications of fabric protection products covered in the report include apparel, footwear, and upholstery. In 2022, the market was dominated by the apparel sector. The increased demand for clothing composed of water- and stain-resistant materials is to blame for this. Due to rising consumer disposable income and the popularity of outdoor activities, this industry is growing.

It is anticipated that demand for footwear protection sprays will increase significantly, particularly for waterproofing suede and leather footwear. The need for footwear protection solutions is expected to increase as a result of the growing demand for high-end footwear and the growing preference for leather footwear among both young and older people.

Regional Insights

Since 2022 (45.70%), North America has held the top place in the market. The market for fabric protection products is bound to rise over the study period as a result of the surging demand for medical wear with superior waterproof, dust-repellent, and mechanical features. Growth is projected to be supported by increased medical tourism and rising investments in the hospitality sector in North American nations.

