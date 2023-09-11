CSC

Cleveland School of Cannabis Creates a Million Dollar Scholarship fund.

Our goal is to provide as much access to education that results in our communities growth and knowledge as it pertains to cannabis.” — Educate Ohio

CLEVELAND , OHIO, USA, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Midwest has been a hub for some of America's largest industries, ranging from agriculture to automobiles. One common thread connecting these industries has been a strong emphasis on public education, enabling individuals not only to participate but also to excel.

Now, Ohio is poised to venture into the next frontier: the cannabis industry. The success of its medical program has been undeniable, providing quality jobs with promising upward mobility. Leading the charge in educating Ohioans about cannabis is the Cleveland School of Cannabis (CSC), which has played a pivotal role in the state's education landscape. Over the past six years, CSC has proudly graduated over 900 students, the majority of whom now work in various facilities across Ohio.

Despite facing a lack of support from traditional educational funding sources, CSC remains committed to educating Ohioans. However, the demand for cannabis education continues to grow, and without stakeholders willing to subsidize the costs, many aspiring learners are left behind. It's essential to acknowledge that despite the nationwide acceptance of cannabis, there remains a legitimacy battle, especially in the eyes of the federal government. Currently categorized as a Schedule I substance with no recognized medical purpose, cannabis has faced obstacles in its path.

As of August 2023, the U.S. Department of Health, and Human Services (HHS) made a groundbreaking recommendation to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA): to reclassify cannabis from a Schedule I Controlled Substance to a Schedule III Controlled Substance under the federal Controlled Substances Act. This significant step by the federal government is expected to reshape stakeholders' perceptions and valuations of the cannabis industry.

In anticipation of this transformative announcement, and with the impending ballot initiative for adult-use cannabis in Ohio, the Cleveland School of Cannabis is launching a new scholarship program named 'EDUCATE OHIO.' This scholarship will be accessible to eligible individuals and can provide up to $4,000 in financial aid.

President Tyrone Russell expressed the sole objective of this initiative: "Our goal is to provide as much access to education that results in our communities growth and knowledge as it pertains to cannabis. We want to develop the most aware and prepared workforce in the nation. It begins with educational access."

Starting September 1st, 2023, interested students can apply for this scholarship program. Whether you are a patient, an employee, or a concerned parent, education will be the guiding light for making informed decisions for yourself and your loved ones. The people have spoken, and it's clear that cannabis is here to stay. Let's embark on this educational journey together."

Cleveland School of Cannabis in 2 minutes