Life Science Microscope Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 2800 Million by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 6.0%: Zion Market Research

The increasing collaboration among the key life science microscopes market players is expected to offer an attractive opportunity for market growth during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Life Science Microscopes Market By Product Type (Optical Microscopes, Electron Microscopes, And Scanning Probe Microscopes), By End User (Healthcare Provider, Pharmaceutical, Academic Organizations, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global life science microscope market size & share was valued at about USD 1800 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 6.0% and is anticipated to reach over USD 2800 million by 2030.”

Life Science Microscope Market Overview:

The device used to magnify tiny objects is known as a microscope. Even at the cellular level, certain microscopes can be used to examine an object, allowing researchers to observe the shape of a cell along with its nucleus, mitochondria, and other organelles. Although the modern microscope has numerous parts, its lenses are the most important. Using the optics of a microscope, an object's image can be magnified and examined closely. A simple light microscope employs a convex lens with external curvatures on both sides to modify how light reaches the eye.

After reflecting off a sample being examined under a microscope, the light bends towards the eye as it passes through the microscope's objective lens. Life science microscopes are specialized optical instruments designed for the examination of biological specimens at various magnifications. They are crucial to the field of life sciences because they allow researchers to observe tissues, cellular structures, and other biological components.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1800 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 2800 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 6.0% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific, Nikon, Bruker, Carl Zeiss, Olympus, Leica Microsystems, JEOL, Hitachi High-Tech, Accu-Scope, Helmut Hund, Meiji Techno, Labomed, Optika Italy, Euromex, TESCAN, Novel Optics, Motic, and others. Segments Covered By Product Type, By End User, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global life science microscopes market is being driven by the increasing research and development in medical fields and advancements in technology.

Modern, high-tech, advanced lifescience microscopes can be expensive to produce and buy. Smaller research institutes, universities, and clinics with limited resources may find it difficult to obtain due to the cost.

Based on the product type, the electron microscope is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Life Science Microscopes Market: Growth Drivers

Adoption of electron microscopes in lifescience propels market growth

Healthcare and the life sciences conduct increased laboratory research. These necessitate faster turnaround times and improved magnification quality. Required equipment is an electron microscope. The capabilities of an electron microscope are primarily utilized to collect data on biopsies, cells, and microorganisms. In addition, the development of the electron microscope has increased its demand in a number of medical disciplines, such as molecular structuring, biotechnology, and nanoparticle imaging, among others. In addition, an electron microscope is utilized in the domains of biology and life sciences, material research, and data storage.

Life Science Microscopes Market: Restraints

Lack of professionals hamper the market growth

Nanophysics utilizes electron microscopes to reveal the smallest information possible, necessitating the most qualified scientists and laboratory personnel. Therefore, it is anticipated that the dearth of such individuals will pose a significant barrier to the growth of the industry for life science microscopes. On the other hand, pervasive lockdowns and trade restrictions have resulted in issues such as staff reduction, stifled production and research activities, and declining demand, all of which have hindered the growth of the market for electron microscopic products.

Life Science Microscope Market: Segmentation

The global life science microscopes industry is segmented based on product type, end-user, and region.

Based on the product type, the global market is bifurcated into optical microscopes, electron microscopes, and scanning probe microscopes. The electron microscope is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to its characteristics. An electron microscope is a type of microscope that produces images with exceptionally high resolution by using an electron beam rather than a light beam to show the object being studied.

Based on end-user, the life science microscopes industry can be segregated into healthcare providers, pharmaceuticals, academic organizations, and others.

Based on end-user, the life science microscopes industry can be segregated into healthcare providers, pharmaceuticals, academic organizations, and others.



Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period

North America is anticipated to dominate the development of the market for life science microscopes over the forecast period. The region's market expansion can be attributed to technical advancements, increased funding for pharmaceutical development, the introduction of new products, and partnerships between the leading market participants. For instance, innovative pharmaceuticals that have revolutionized human health are the result of PhRMA member companies' persistent investment in research and development (R&D). Innovative biopharmaceutical techniques are assisting in the treatment of patients with a variety of diseases, including chronic and rare diseases, as well as addressing significant emergent health concerns such as COVID-19.

In addition, the annual PhRMA member survey conducted in 2022 revealed that member companies invested a record-breaking $102.3 billion in R&D in 2021 alone.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Life Science Microscope market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Life Science Microscope market include;

The global Life Science Microscope market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Optical Microscopes

Electron Microscopes

Scanning Probe Microscopes

By End User

Healthcare Provider

Pharmaceutical

Academics Organizations

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



