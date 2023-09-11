Avertix to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2023

EATONTOWN, N.J., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avertix Medical, Inc. (“Avertix” or the “Company”), a company focused on improving long-term management and outcomes of high-risk coronary disease in patients who have survived one or more heart attacks, today announces that Company management will participate in two investor conferences in the month of September 2023:



Sidoti Small Cap Conference on September 20-21, 2023

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 26-28, 2023

About Sidoti Small Cap Conference

Avertix’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Tim Moran, and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Philip Tom, will deliver a presentation during the Sidoti Small Cap Conference, which will be held on September 20-21, 2023, virtually.

The presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at 3:15 pm Eastern Time and will be accessible via a live webcast, here. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

Avertix’s President & Chief Executive Officer, Tim Moran, and EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Philip Tom, will engage in a fireside chat during the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 26-28, 2023 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City.

The fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:35 am Eastern Time, and will be accessible via a live webcast, here. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Avertix Medical, Inc.

Avertix is a cutting-edge medical device company offering the first and only FDA-approved Class III implantable device that can detect silent and atypical symptomatic heart attacks in real-time. With a robust portfolio of U.S. patents pertaining to Acute Coronary Syndrome (ACS) events, Avertix is at the forefront of innovation in cardiovascular care and is committed to improving patient outcomes and saving lives through advanced medical technologies. For more information, visit avertix.com.

About The Guardian™ System

The Guardian System is implanted subcutaneously by a cardiologist or electrophysiologist during a low risk, outpatient surgical procedure. The Guardian System’s proprietary algorithm uses machine learning to establish a patient’s baseline, then continuously records the heart's electrical activity, 24/7, detecting and alerting for shifts in the ST segment, indicative of heart attacks. The Guardian System provides a more effective diagnosis of a life-threatening event when compared to patient symptoms alone. Hear what patients are saying about The Guardian, here.

