MEMS Inkjet Heads Sales to hit US$ 1.2 billion by 2033 amid Rapidly Changing Fashion Trends | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing demand for MEMS inkjet heads market is driven by the growing preference for digital printing in various sectors, enabling customization and high-resolution output.

NEWARK, Del, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global MEMS inkjet heads market size reached US$ 994.2 million in 2022. Demand for MEMS inkjet heads is estimated to surpass US$ 1 billion in 2023. During the forecast period, sales are expected to register a 1.9% CAGR. Revenue is anticipated to cross around US$ 1.2 billion by 2033.



Demand in the MEMS inkjet heads market is being driven by its increasing usage in the textile and apparel sectors. MEMS inkjet heads offer precise and high-resolution printing capabilities. It allows textile manufacturers to create intricate fabric designs and patterns, which is highly desirable in the fashion industry.

Textile and apparel companies can offer customized and personalized products with MEMS inkjet heads. It enables consumers to design their own clothing, accessories, and home textiles.

Traditional printing methods can result in significant material wastage. MEMS inkjet heads enable direct-to-fabric printing, minimizing waste by only applying ink where needed. This leads to cost savings and environmental benefits.

Fashion trends change quickly, and designers often require small batches of products. MEMS inkjet heads allow for efficient and cost-effective production of limited quantities. This reduces the need for large-scale manufacturing.

MEMS inkjet heads facilitate the creation of rapid prototypes and samples. This enables designers to quickly iterate and finalize their designs before moving to full-scale production.

MEMS inkjet heads can produce vibrant colors and intricate details on textiles, enhancing the visual appeal of products and meeting the high expectations of consumers. The "just-in-time" production approach becomes feasible with MEMS inkjet heads. It allows companies to respond to market demands more efficiently and avoid overstocking.

Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable products. MEMS inkjet heads reduce water consumption and the use of chemicals compared to traditional dyeing processes. These are conveniently aligned with eco-friendly practices.

MEMS inkjet technology lowers the barriers to entry in the market for small businesses and individual designers. It enables them to enter the textile and apparel market with innovative and unique offerings. MEMS inkjet heads can be integrated into digital design and production workflows. This allows for seamless coordination between design software and printing processes.

MEMS inkjet heads can achieve high-speed printing, catering to the demands of large-scale textile production while maintaining print quality. The rise of e-commerce has led to increased demand for efficient and high-quality packaging solutions. It is further expected to drive the demand for reliable and precise inkjet printing for labeling, barcoding, and product information.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The global market of MEMS inkjet heads is set to register a 1.9% CAGR during the period between 2023 and 2033.

during the period between 2023 and 2033. By end-use, the commercial and industrial division is expected to expand at a CAGR of 1.7% between 2023 and 2033.

between 2023 and 2033. The United States has accounted for a valuation of US$ 223.4 million in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. China is set to dominate the market with a CAGR of 1.8% throughout the projected period.

throughout the projected period. In 2033, Japan's market for MEMS inkjet heads is set to reach a total of US$ 234.9 million.





“Rising inclination towards e-commerce platform will aid in driving demand for MEMS inkjet heads globally. Manufacturers might also focus on differentiating their products through unique features.” - says a lead Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

Key manufacturers might emphasize eco-friendly practices in their production processes, materials sourcing, and product design. This can attract environmentally conscious customers and align with industry trends.

Recent Development:

In October 2020, FUJIFILM, the next version of the Samba print head family, the DIMATIX Samba G5L, will be introduced at the virtual Printers United virtual event, says Dimatix, the top producer of inkjet print heads used in business and industrial printing.





Scope of the Report

Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Key Regions Covered Latin America, North America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Argentina, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Canada, United Kingdom, Belgium, Nordic, Poland, Russia, Japan, South Korea, China, Netherlands, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, South Africa, Central Africa, and others Key Market Segments Covered End-use and Region Key Companies Profiled Canon Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

FUJIFILM Dimatix Inc.

FUNAI Electric Co. Ltd.

HP Development Company L.P.





More Insights into the MESM Inkjet Head Market Report

The report offers an unbiased analysis of the global MEMS inkjet heads market, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033.

To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on end-use (commercial & industrial and consumer) across different regions.

