Jackpot Digital to Present at the iGaming & Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference This Week

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSX-V: JJ) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.B) (TSX-V: JJ.WT.C) (US OTCQB: JPOTF) (Frankfurt Exchange: LVH3)), a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables, today announces that Mathieu McDonald, VP Corporate Development, will present live at the iGaming & Entertainment Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on September 14, 2023.



DATE: September 14, 2023

TIME: 11:30 AM Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/3YaPdFX

Available for 1x1 meetings: September 14th, 2023 12-5 PM

In addition to Jackpot’s cruise ship customers, which include Carnival Cruises, Virgin Voyages, Princess Cruises, Holland America, AIDA, and Costa Cruises, Jackpot has announced land-based installations or orders in 11 states and territories in the U.S. and growing, including Mississippi, Washington, Nevada, California, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as several international jurisdictions.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the CEO questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Jackpot Digital signed Penn Entertainment's Boomtown Casino Biloxi in Mississippi

Jackpot Digital signed Penn Entertainment's Hollywood Casino & Resort Gulf Coast in Mississippi

Jackpot Digital signed agreement to install four Jackpot Blitz® tables at Coyote Valley Casino in California

Jackpot Digital exhibited Jackpot Blitz® digital poker table at 2023 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading manufacturer of electronic multiplayer dealerless poker tables for the cruise ship and land-based casino industry. The Company’s gaming products, including dealerless poker and other dealerless table games, are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

