Father-Son Financial Advisors Michael and Wes Climer Join Linsco by LPL Financial

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that father and son financial advisors Michael Climer and South Carolina State Sen. Wes Climer have joined LPL’s employee advisor channel, Linsco by LPL Financial, to launch Climer Wealth Management Group. They reported having served approximately $280 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and come to LPL from Wells Fargo Advisors. They join fellow employee advisors at a dedicated Linsco office on Carnegie Boulevard in Charlotte.



A four-decade veteran of the financial services industry, Mike Climer grew his practice organically over the years by providing comprehensive wealth management and investment strategies to business owners and high-net-worth families with an eye toward generational planning.

Wes Climer, who represents York County in the state senate, grew up working with his father each summer and on school breaks. His career path took him to Capitol Hill, where he served as press secretary for several Members of Congress until 2011, when he returned to the financial services industry. He now works alongside Mike to help clients with investment selection and portfolio construction, with a focus on helping younger generations build healthy financial habits and practices around multigenerational wealth. They are joined by Client Services Associate Deborah Higel, a licensed paraplanner and 30-year industry veteran.

Recognizing the need for a new wealth management partner, the Climers spent the past three years interviewing firms, including large wirehouses, banks, broker-dealers and RIAs. Their due diligence brought them to Linsco by LPL Financial.

Why they chose Linsco by LPL Financial

“LPL was just the best fit culturally, in terms of tools and resources, and it gives us the freedom to focus on each client’s best interest along with more flexibility in how we can tailor experiences and investment strategies,” Wes Climer said. “I also love that LPL is a hometown firm in the county I live in and serve.”

They chose to join the firm’s employee advisor model because it helps bridge the gap between working in a wirehouse environment and being independent. Linsco serves financial advisors seeking the core tenets of independence, including owning their client relationships and having flexibility to run their practice on their own terms. With Linsco, advisors have access to LPL’s integrated wealth management platform and robust business resources, along with the additional benefits of having support from an experienced branch management team, dedicated marketing consultant, technology consultant and service team.

“With Linsco, we have all of the benefits of a large firm, along with freedom and flexibility to operate on our own terms,” Mike Climer said. “We don’t have to deal with HR, real estate or the operational mechanics of running our firm. It gives us peace of mind knowing that the practice is taken care of, so that we can focus on serving our clients – and that’s what matters most.”

Outside of work, the advisors have deep roots in the Carolinas and are committed to giving back to their community. Mike is a former Scoutmaster and is a past Senior Warden of his church. In addition to serving as a state senator, Wes, a former Eagle Scout, sits on the boards of York County Family Promise and Historic Rock Hill, and is an active member of his church.

LPL Executive Vice President, Business Development, Scott Posner said, “We extend a warm welcome to Mike and Wes. They are a great addition to our Charlotte Linsco office and we’re honored the Climer team turned to Linsco for strategic, turnkey support for their business. At LPL, we are committed to creating a differentiated and compelling experience for advisors and their clients. We deliver solutions designed to meet advisors where they are in support of their vision for their perfect practice, providing choice and flexibility in how they manage and grow their businesses. We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Climer Wealth Management Group.”

