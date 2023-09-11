Submit Release
Virco Operating Income Nearly Doubles as Second Quarter Revenue Jumps 30%

  • Exemplary Performance by U.S. Factories and Delivery Teams convert record backlog to on-time deliveries for Back-to-School
  • Year-to Date Revenue up 24% to $142 million
  • Year-to-Date Operating Income improves to $20 million

TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ: VIRC), the largest manufacturer and supplier of movable furniture and equipment for educational environments in the United States, today reported financial results for the quarterly period ended July 31, 2023 (second quarter of fiscal 2024).

Virco Mfg. Corporation today reported that revenue for the second quarter ended July 31 grew 30% YOY from $82,797,000 to $107,321,000 as the Company’s U.S. factories and logistics converted a record backlog to nationwide on-time deliveries for the new school year. In combination with stabilizing material and freight costs, the Company’s domestic operations generated improved profitability on the higher volume. For the second quarter, operating income nearly doubled from $11,174,000 to $21,254,000.

Year-to-date, revenue increased 23.8% from $114,881,000 in the first six months of last year to $142,264,000 this year. Operating income for the first six months improved from $6,430,000 last year to $19,942,000 in the current year.

Gross Margin for the second quarter improved from 38.5% to 45.3%, due to a combination of moderating raw material costs and improved operating efficiencies in the Company’s U.S. factories. SG&A as a percent of sales increased slightly from 25.0% last year to 25.5% this year. For the first six months, gross margin improved from 36.2% last year to 43.4% in the current year. For the same period, SG&A as a percent of sales declined from 30.6% to 29.4%.

Interest expense on the Company’s seasonal credit facility was $1,083,000 for the current quarter compared to $698,000 for the same period last year. Year-to-date, interest expense was $1,795,000, or 1.3% of revenue, compared to $1,125,000, or 1.0% of revenue for the first six months of last year. The Company has adequate availability under its current facility and is able to finance its growth organically, with improved profitability and cash flows being generated by the higher revenue. Management observes that timely deliveries have contributed to timely collections on accounts receivable, leading to strong cash flows through the middle of the Company’s busy season. Other key balance sheet items such as inventories, accounts payable, and accounts receivable remain favorably balanced with the increase in revenue and earnings.

Commenting on the strong second quarter and first six months, Virco CEO and Chairman Robert Virtue said: “We performed exceptionally well in this year’s back-to-school season. We had a record backlog of deliveries to make, and we made them. This ability to execute is directly tied to our domestic U.S. factories and logistics teams. As schools have extended their instruction calendar to make up for pandemic-related learning loss, our summer delivery window has effectively been narrowed. We have the physical footprint and the operating know-how to make and deliver millions of pounds of furniture in what is now a six- to eight-week delivery season. This environment has been increasingly challenging for import-based competitors. We are seeing a meaningful gain in new customers in this new competitive landscape.”

Virco President Doug Virtue offered these additional comments: “We consider ourselves fortunate to have come out of the pandemic stronger than we went in. We are uniquely positioned to help schools as they modify their calendars and curricula to address the learning challenges faced by today’s students. Our vertical model has proven highly adaptable to these accelerations. We have good control over inventories, delivery performance, and the entire order-to-cash cycle. Ultimately, this allows us to better serve educators and students as they seek creative solutions to the challenges of the last few years.”

Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: our future financial results and growth in our business; business strategies; market demand and product development; estimates of unshipped backlog; order rates and trends in seasonality; product relevance; economic conditions and patterns; the educational furniture industry generally, including the domestic market for classroom furniture; cost control initiatives; absorption rates; and supply chain challenges. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs about future events or circumstances, and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, many of which are out of our control and difficult to forecast. These factors may cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties surrounding the severity, duration and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in general economic conditions including raw material, energy and freight costs; state and municipal bond funding; state, local, and municipal tax receipts; order rates; the seasonality of our markets; the markets for school and office furniture generally, the specific markets and customers with which we conduct our principal business; the impact of cost-saving initiatives on our business; the competitive landscape, including responses of our competitors and customers to changes in our prices; demographics; and the terms and conditions of available funding sources. See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 31, 2023, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other reports and material that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a further description of these and other risks and uncertainties applicable to our business. We assume no, and hereby disclaim any, obligation to update any of our forward-looking statements. We nonetheless reserve the right to make such updates from time to time by press release, periodic reports, or other methods of public disclosure without the need for specific reference to this press release. No such update shall be deemed to indicate that other statements which are not addressed by such an update remain correct or create an obligation to provide any other updates.

Financial Tables Follow

Virco Mfg. Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  7/31/2023   1/31/2023   7/31/2022
(In thousands)
           
Assets          
Current assets          
Cash $ 1,600     $ 1,057     $ 2,179  
Trade accounts receivables, net   68,592       18,435       44,286  
Other receivables   58       68       95  
Income tax receivable         19       111  
Inventories   71,853       67,406       61,228  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   2,228       2,083       2,068  
Total current assets   144,331       89,068       109,967  
Non-current assets          
Property, plant and equipment          
Land   3,731       3,731       3,731  
Land improvements   686       686       653  
Buildings and building improvements   51,441       51,310       51,456  
Machinery and equipment   115,899       113,662       115,029  
Leasehold improvements   977       983       1,012  
Total property, plant and equipment   172,734       170,372       171,881  
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization   137,392       135,810       136,973  
Net property, plant and equipment   35,342       34,562       34,908  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   8,285       10,120       12,115  
Deferred tax assets, net   7,100       7,800       488  
Other assets, net   9,279       8,576       8,051  
Total assets $ 204,337     $ 150,126     $ 165,529  
                       

Virco Mfg. Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

  7/31/2023   1/31/2023   7/31/2022
  (In thousands, except share and par value data)
           
Liabilities          
Current liabilities          
Accounts payable $ 27,854     $ 19,448     $ 27,290  
Accrued compensation and employee benefits   10,983       9,554       6,873  
Income tax payable   3,325              
Current portion of long-term debt   32,256       7,360       22,736  
Current portion operating lease liability   5,386       5,082       4,909  
Other accrued liabilities   11,259       7,081       10,057  
Total current liabilities   91,063       48,525       71,865  
Non-current liabilities          
Accrued self-insurance retention   934       1,050       1,436  
Accrued pension expenses   10,827       10,676       15,238  
Income tax payable   81       79       73  
Long-term debt, less current portion   14,261       14,384       14,504  
Operating lease liability, less current portion   4,317       6,796       9,241  
Other long-term liabilities   559       555       667  
Total non-current liabilities   30,979       33,540       41,159  
Commitments and contingencies (Notes 6, 7 and 13)          
Stockholders’ equity          
Preferred stock:          
Authorized 3,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; none issued or outstanding                
Common stock:          
Authorized 25,000,000 shares, $0.01 par value; issued and outstanding 16,347,314 shares at 7/31/2023 and 16,210,985 at 1/31/2023 and 7/31/2022   164       162       162  
Additional paid-in capital   121,030       120,890       120,684  
Accumulated deficit   (36,539 )     (50,631 )     (62,582 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,360 )     (2,360 )     (5,759 )
Total stockholders’ equity   82,295       68,061       52,505  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 204,337     $ 150,126     $ 165,529  
                       

Virco Mfg. Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

  Three months ended
  7/31/2023   7/31/2022
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $ 107,321     $ 82,797  
Costs of goods sold   58,743       50,952  
Gross profit   48,578       31,845  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   27,324       20,671  
Operating income   21,254       11,174  
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in trust account   (325 )     305  
Pension expense   161       196  
Interest expense   1,083       698  
Income before income taxes   20,335       9,975  
Income tax expense   4,801       295  
Net income $ 15,534     $ 9,680  
       
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $ 0.95     $ 0.60  
Diluted $ 0.95     $ 0.60  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:      
Basic   16,272       16,108  
Diluted   16,294       16,108  
               

Virco Mfg. Corporation

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

  Six months ended
  7/31/2023   7/31/2022
  (In thousands, except per share data)
Net sales $ 142,264     $ 114,881  
Costs of goods sold   80,484       73,329  
Gross profit   61,780       41,552  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   41,838       35,122  
Operating income   19,942       6,430  
Unrealized (gain) loss on investment in trust account   (624 )     305  
Pension expense   322       391  
Interest expense   1,795       1,125  
Income before income taxes   18,449       4,609  
Income tax expense   4,357       13  
Net income $ 14,092     $ 4,596  
       
       
Net income per common share:      
Basic $ 0.87     $ 0.29  
Diluted $ 0.87     $ 0.29  
Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding:      
Basic   16,242       16,071  
Diluted   16,257       16,071  
               

