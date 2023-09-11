SRM Entertainment Announces Expanded Merchandise License Agreement with Toonz Entertainment and Zoonicorn LLC.

JUPITER, FL, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRM Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRM) today announced the expansion of the multi-year global licensing agreement signed with Los Angeles-based Zoonicorn, the multiplatform animated preschool brand from Zoonicorn, LLC and Toonz Entertainment. SRM Entertainment’s patented Sip With Me children’s cups which feature Zoonicorn franchise characters will be available online and at retail stores throughout the country. SRM and Zoonicorn are expanding the licensing agreement to additional Zoonicorn branded products which include plush and vinyl backpacks, tumblers and plastic drinkware.



SRM Entertainment will feature the Zoonicorn product line September 30 thru October 3, 2023 at the North American International Toy Fair in New York City (Booth #2689).

The recent SRM Entertainment initial public offering is being utilized to grow and expand SRM’s business. “The additional capital gives us the ability to increase manufacturing, add products and sign new licensing agreements. Since August 15th the day of our IPO we have written over $1.3 million in new orders.” stated Rich Miller, SRM’s CEO.

Zoonicorn recently announced the debut of the CGI series on streaming platforms worldwide. The 52x7’ series is now available on NBC’s OTT platform Peacock (USA). The series airs in nearly 200 countries around the world, with Season 1 now being delivered and Season 2 already in development. Global licensing for the brand is shared by Toonz Entertainment and Zoonicorn and is headed by J’net Smith of All Art Licensing.

The Zoonicorns inhabit the dreams of young animals, taking them on amazing adventures to help learn important social-emotional skills with a focus on optimism and resilience. The Zoonicorns cleverly guide each dreamer through a whirlwind of fun-loving escapades and when the dream is over, the young animal wakes up feeling self-confident, with the decision-making skills necessary to overcome whatever challenges they are facing. At the heart of every solution is the one important truth—the power to solve any problem is inside of them.

Multi Emmy Award-winner Mark Zaslove (Winnie the Pooh, Lazytown, Bob The Builder) serves as show runner and lead writer/editor for the series. The music for the show has been composed by Emmy Award winning composer Rich Dickerson.

