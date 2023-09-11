Crusher Equipment Market Size Will Attain USD 7000 Million by 2030 Growing at 5.8% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

The crusher equipment industry is constantly evolving with technological advancements, which is driving market growth. Advancements in crusher technology have improved the efficiency and productivity of crusher equipment, making it more effective and cost-efficient.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Crusher Equipment Market By Product (Cone Crusher, Jaw Crusher, Impact Crusher, Others), By Application (Mining, Quarrying, Recycling, Building & Construction, Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global crusher equipment market size & share was valued at about USD 4500 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 5.8% and is anticipated to reach over USD 7000 million by 2030.”

Crusher Equipment Market Overview:

The purpose of crusher equipment is to reduce giant rocks and stones to smaller sizes and gravel. As the demand for infrastructure development increases, the primary market drivers for Crusher Equipment are the expanding construction and mining industries. Also increasing is the demand for construction materials, such as cement and aggregates, which drives the demand for crusher equipment. Crusher apparatus is utilized in numerous industries, including mining, quarrying, recycling, building & construction, agriculture, and railway, among others.

The expansion of the construction and mining industries, as well as the rising demand for infrastructure development, are anticipated to be the primary growth drivers for the Crusher Equipment market. However, factors such as high capital expenditures and the availability of alternative apparatus and technologies may impede the market's expansion.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4500 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 7000 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 5.8% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Sandvik AB, Metso Corporation, Terex Corporation, Astec Industries Inc., Komatsu Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Caterpillar Inc., FL Smidth & Co. A/S, Eagle Crusher Company Inc., McLanahan Corporation., and others. Segments Covered By Product, By Application, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

The primary driver for the Crusher Equipment market is the increasing demand for infrastructure development in the construction and mining industries.

Among the products, the jaw crusher segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Among the applications, the mining segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the growing construction and mining industries in the region.

Crusher Equipment Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing Infrastructure Development Drives Market Growth

The rising demand for infrastructure development, such as roads, bridges, and structures, is the primary force propelling the global market for crusher equipment. Particularly, the construction industry contributes significantly to market expansion. Governments throughout the globe are investing in infrastructure development initiatives to support economic growth, which is driving demand for crusher equipment. In addition, the demand for aggregates and cement, which are essential building materials, is on the rise, propelling the demand for crusher equipment even further.

Crusher Equipment Market: Restraints

Stringent government regulations on mining and quarrying activities

The production of aggregates and minerals necessitates conformance with numerous environmental regulations and laws enforced by government agencies. Strict regulations and policies pertaining to mining activities, including extraction, transportation, and refining of materials, can inhibit the market expansion of crusher equipment. The approval process may be delayed as a result of these regulations, resulting in increased operational costs and decreased profitability for market-active businesses. Inadequate infrastructure and a lack of qualified labour can also inhibit market expansion.

Crusher Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global crusher equipment market is segmented based on product type, application, and region.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into cone crushers, jaw crushers, impact crushers, and others. The jaw crushers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the crusher equipment market during the forecast period.

By application, the crusher equipment industry is segmented into mining, construction, and others. The mining segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The mining industry extensively uses crushers to break down raw materials such as ores and minerals.

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to lead the global crusher equipment market

North America is anticipated to dominate the global market for crusher machinery due to the presence of several key players, such as Terex Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., and Metso Corporation. These businesses invest heavily in research and development to introduce new products and maintain market competitiveness. Moreover, the region's construction industry is thriving, driving demand for crusher equipment.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience significant growth in the crusher equipment market due to the development of the construction industry in countries such as China and India. These nations have a large population and a growing economy, which has contributed to an increase in infrastructure development expenditures. In addition, the adoption of cutting-edge technologies in these nations is anticipated to increase demand for crusher equipment.

Europe's market for crusher equipment is also expected to experience substantial growth due to the region's high investment in infrastructural development, such as roads, highways, and railways. In addition, the region's established mining industry drives demand for crusher equipment.

Latin America and the Middle East & Africa are expected to grow at a slower rate due to the limited availability of competent labour, lack of infrastructure development, and political instability in the region. Increasing investments in infrastructure development and mining in these regions are anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Crusher Equipment market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Crusher Equipment market include;

Sandvik AB

Metso Corporation

Terex Corporation

Astec Industries Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Thyssenkrupp AG

Caterpillar Inc.

FL Smidth & Co. A/S

Eagle Crusher Company Inc.

McLanahan Corporation

Recent Industry Developments:

April 2021 - Sandvik released the new QJ341+ mobile jaw crusher, featuring a double-deck pre-screen, as well as enhanced automation and safety features. The crusher is designed for maximum productivity and user-friendliness, providing efficient crushing even for the toughest materials.

March 2021 - Metso Outotec launched the Nordtrack S4.10, a mobile screen designed for small- to medium-sized crushing and screening contractors. The screen is easy to transport and can be set up quickly, making it ideal for contractors who need to move between job sites frequently.

The global Crusher Equipment market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Cone Crusher

Jaw Crusher

Impact Crusher

Others

By Application

Mining

Quarrying

Recycling

Building & Construction

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



