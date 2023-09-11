Submit Release
Gabelli Funds to Host 47th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada

RYE, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host the 47th Annual Automotive Symposium on October 30th and 31st, 2023 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry.

Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.

Presenting Attendees

Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA)

AutoNation (NYSE: AN)

AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)

Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV)

CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS)

Chargepoint (NYSE: CHPT)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)

Donaldson (NYSE: DCI)

Electrovaya (NASDAQ: ELVA)

Experian Automotive

Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX)

Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC)

Hyliion (NYSE: HYLN)

Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO)

Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA)

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA)

MP Materials (NYSE: MP)

Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE)

O’Reilly (NASDAQ: ORLY)

Penske Auto Group (NYSE: PAG)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA/B)

Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP)


The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
Monday, October 30th and Tuesday, October 31st

For general inquiries, contact:
James Carey, Sales & Marketing Associate, 914-921-8318, jcarey@gabelli.com
Audrey Melville, Director of Marketing, 859-866-3445, amelville@gabelli.com

Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc.

Contact:   Brian Sponheimer
Portfolio Manager
(914) 921-8336

Primary Logo

