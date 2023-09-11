Gabelli Funds to Host 47th Annual Automotive Symposium at The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, Nevada
RYE, N.Y., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabelli Funds will host the 47th Annual Automotive Symposium on October 30th and 31st, 2023 at the Encore at Wynn in Las Vegas, Nevada. This two-day symposium will feature presentations by senior managements of leading automotive and trucking companies, with a lineup that enables investors to understand ever-changing dynamics within the automotive industry.
Presenting attendees, which include original equipment suppliers, automotive retailers, aftermarket service participants and next-gen tech companies driving vehicle electrification will provide a “cradle to grave” look at the automotive ecosystem and help investors understand “What’s Next?” for the automotive space.
Presenting Attendees
Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA)
AutoNation (NYSE: AN)
AutoZone (NYSE: AZO)
Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV)
CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS)
Chargepoint (NYSE: CHPT)
Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN)
Donaldson (NYSE: DCI)
Electrovaya (NASDAQ: ELVA)
Experian Automotive
Gentex (NASDAQ: GNTX)
Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC)
Hyliion (NYSE: HYLN)
Monro (NASDAQ: MNRO)
Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA)
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA)
MP Materials (NYSE: MP)
Myers Industries (NYSE: MYE)
O’Reilly (NASDAQ: ORLY)
Penske Auto Group (NYSE: PAG)
Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA/B)
Standard Motor Products (NYSE: SMP)
The Encore at Wynn, Las Vegas, NV
Monday, October 30th and Tuesday, October 31st
