Perspective Therapeutics Presents Positive Preclinical Alpha Particle Therapy Data at the World Molecular Imaging Congress 2023 and the 36th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine

SEATTLE, WA, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), today announced the presentation of preclinical data from two independent studies at the World Molecular Imaging Congress (WMIC) 2023, held on September 5-9, 2023, in Prague, Czech Republic, and the 36th Annual Congress of the European Association of Nuclear Medicine (EANM) in Vienna, Austria, from September 9-13, 2023.

Dr. Michael K. Schultz, Chief Scientific Officer at Perspective Therapeutics, presented research at the WWIC on the potential of lead-based targeted alpha particle therapy using [212Pb]VMT-α-NET for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (NETs). The study was carried out by Dr. Dongyoul Lee, an assistant professor at the Korea Military Academy. The activity of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET was studied in a tumor xenograft mouse model, both as a single dose (3.7 MBq) and three fractionated doses (3 × 1.2 MBq).

The dose depositions in tumor and normal organs were estimated based on 203Pb biodistribution data. In addition, tumor progression, survival rates, and body weight changes over a 120-day period were assessed, and favorable radiochemical characteristics were observed. Highlights of the presentation titled “Targeted Alpha Therapy for Neuroendocrine Tumors: Therapeutic Efficacy and Dosimetry Analysis of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in Preclinical Models”, include:

Administrations of the three fractionated doses of [ 212 Pb]VMT-α-NET resulted in a 70% complete response rate and an 80% survival rate at 120 days.

Pb]VMT-α-NET resulted in a 70% complete response rate and an 80% survival rate at 120 days. Under experimental conditions, a tumor dose of 32 grays (Gy) of radiation from 212 Pb brought a high probability of a complete response.

Pb brought a high probability of a complete response. A renal dose of 12 Gy from 212Pb showed no significant toxicity indication.





“The results of our dosimetry analysis demonstrate how Perspective’s image guided approach followed by 212Pb-based alpha particle therapy may represent a promising form of therapy for NETs,” said Dr. Lee. “Favorable deposition was observed in the target tumor over normal organs following the administration of 212Pb-VMT-α-NET in a tumor xenograft mouse model. This indicates precision and efficacy in the treatment against NETS with the potential to outperform current standard of care therapies.”

The second study was presented by Perspective’s Principal Research Scientist Dijie Liu at the EANM Congress and looked at the establishment of a novel metastatic neuroblastoma model and the subsequent therapeutic effect of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET administrations. Intracardiac injection of IMR32-luc cells led to wide-spread metastatic disease within two weeks as observed via bioluminescence imaging. Uptake in tumors was shown using sequential SPECT imaging using [203Pb]VMT-α-NET. Efficacy was demonstrated in subsequent therapeutic administrations of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET. Highlights of the presentation titled “Preclinical Evaluation of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET Targeted Alpha Therapy for High-Risk Metastatic Neuroblastoma”, include:

A maximum tolerated dose (MTD) of [ 2 12 Pb]VMT-α-NET in severe combined immunodeficient (SCID) mice was determined as 2.22 MBq without acute toxicity.

Pb]VMT-α-NET in severe combined immunodeficient (SCID) mice was determined as 2.22 MBq without acute toxicity. For the 90-day efficacy study, median survival days for vehicle control, single and 2 fractionated dose groups were 37, 66.5 and 84, respectively.

Three fractionated doses of 740 kBq of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET produced 100% overall survival at 90-days, with all having either a partial response or stable disease.





Perspective Therapeutics’ Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Michael K. Schultz, said “This additional preclinical work further demonstrates our team’s capabilities to advance Perspective’s [212Pb]VMT-α-NET program into indications beyond neuroendocrine tumors. Pediatric neuroblastoma is an indication with a very high unmet need and with this preclinical research we have demonstrated the potential of our product in this setting."

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a diversified medical technology and radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope Lead-212 to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary Lead-212 generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

In addition to its targeted alpha therapy programs, Perspective is the sole producer of Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds which are commercially available in the United States for the treatment of prostate cancer and other solid tumors.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com .



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “estimate,” “believe,” “predict,” “potential” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company’s clinical development plans and the expected timing thereof; expectations regarding the potential market opportunities for the Company’s product candidates; the potential functionality, capabilities, and benefits of the Company’s product candidates; the Company’s expectations, beliefs, intentions, and strategies regarding the future; the Company’s intentions to improve important aspects of care in cancer treatment; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the potential that regulatory authorities may not grant or may delay approval for the Company’s product candidates; uncertainties and delays relating to the design, enrollment, completion, and results of clinical trials; unanticipated costs and expenses; early clinical trials may not be indicative of the results in later clinical trials; clinical trial results may not support regulatory approval or further development in a specified indication or at all; actions or advice of regulatory authorities may affect the design, initiation, timing, continuation and/or progress of clinical trials or result in the need for additional clinical trials; the Company’s ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for the Company’s product candidates; delays, interruptions or failures in the manufacture and supply of the Company’s product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s cash and cash equivalents may not be sufficient to support its operating plan for as long as anticipated; the Company’s expectations, projections and estimates regarding expenses, future revenue, capital requirements, and the availability of and the need for additional financing; the Company’s ability to obtain additional funding to support its clinical development programs; the availability or potential availability of alternative products or treatments for conditions targeted by the Company that could affect the availability or commercial potential of its product candidates; the ability of the Company to manage growth and successfully integrate its businesses; the Company’s ability to maintain its key employees; sufficient training and use of the Company’s products and product candidates; the market acceptance and recognition of the Company’s products and product candidates; the Company’s ability to maintain and enforce its intellectual property rights; the Company’s ability to maintain its therapeutic isotope supply agreement with the Department of Energy; the Company’s ability to continue to comply with the procedures and regulatory requirements mandated by the FDA for additional trials, Phase 1 and 2 approvals, Fast Track approvals, and 510(k) approval and reimbursement codes; and any changes in applicable laws and regulations. Other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Transition Report on Form 10-KT and the Company’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, and in the Company’s future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

