Flash News: OKX Ventures and Gitcoin Host First 'Shelling Point .edu' Conference in Asia, Focusing on Open-Source Technology, the Developer Community, Regenerative Finance and Public Goods Funding

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX Ventures, the investment arm of leading Web3 technology company OKX, has issued updates for the day of September 11, 2023.

OKX Ventures and Gitcoin Host First 'Shelling Point .edu' Conference in Asia, Focusing on Open-Source Technology, the Developer Community, Regenerative Finance and Public Goods Funding

On September 11, 2023, OKX Ventures and Gitcoin hosted the first 'Shelling Point .edu' conference in Asia, alongside BlockBooster and CollegeDAO. The conference took place at the Singapore Management University Connexion Building from 10:00 to 20:00 (UTC+8), and brought together some of the brightest minds in the Web3 space to discuss the convergence of open-source technology, the developer community, regenerative finance and public goods funding - and to inspire the next generation of Web3 innovators and projects.

The conference featured a number of keynote speeches and talks from industry experts, such as:

During his keynote speech alongside Gitcoin Head of Impact Azeem Khan, OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren discussed:

OKX Ventures' commitment to investing in developer-centered activities and initiatives, as well as supporting the Web3 community via sponsoring and investing in DAOs and hackathons.

OKX Ventures' investment in pioneering projects, such as Scroll, StarkWare, zkSync and Taiko, and its dedication to supporting its partners and builders in the Web3 space.

OKX Ventures' goal of amplifying the voices of builders and bringing more Ethereum voices and Gitcoin's spirit to the Asian market.

OKX Ventures Partner Jeff Ren said: "The digital financial product market and the carbon market share many similarities. Both are in the early stages, have an abstract nature, and can be tokenized. DAOs must learn how to engage with larger companies by understanding how to interact with them, collaborate responsively, and deliver results that benefit the community. We aim to set an example and demonstrate DAOs' ability to work effectively with larger entities."

Gitcoin Head of Impact Azeem Khan said: "We need to work with more organizations, like Shell. Shell has both capital and a strong interest in using blockchain technology to address sustainability-related problems and goals. We can not solve the sustainability issue without everyone coming together to work towards a common goal."

Blockbooster Co-Founder Samuel said: "As an incubator that has continuously supported OKX Ventures and Gitcoin, BlockBooster is excited that the Shelling Point .edu event has been a success. We look forward to continuing to work together with developers to build great things."

The conference also featured talks and panels on a variety of topics, including digital innovation in the realm of green finance, Web3 grants and gaming. During a panel discussion on "onboarding the next billion users with purpose," Uniswap Head of Business Development Nidhi Shanbhag notably discussed the importance of simplicity and safety in Web3. Nidhi also addressed the use of real-world assets on the blockchain, including carbon credits.

Ethereal Ventures Managing Partner Min Teo, who also attended the panel, expressed excitement about payment infrastructure and "evangelizing" Web3 to make it more widely used. In terms of go-to-market strategy, Min suggested adding new features to existing products or pivoting as necessary.

'Shelling Point .edu' featured several key sponsors, including Alchemy Pay, Allinfra, Aki Network, Ethereum Climate Platform, EthSign, OctantApp, Smart Token Labs and VitaDAO, and is also supported by Bankless. The conference was a testament to OKX Ventures' commitment to bringing global perspectives and Web3 ecosystem partnerships to the next level.

For more information about the conference, click here.

