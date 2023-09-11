Optimum Ventures Ltd. Announces Court Approval of Acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optimum Ventures Ltd. (“Optimum” or the “Company”) (TSXV: OPV) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated September 1, 2023, the Supreme Court of British Columbia has granted final approval for the Company's acquisition by Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf") (TSXV: BWCG, OTC: BWCGF) (the "Transaction"). For comprehensive details regarding the Transaction, please refer to the Company’s press releases dated June 20 and July 7, 2023.



The Transaction is anticipated to be completed on or around September 12, 2023, subject to the receipt of final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and the fulfillment of customary conditions. In conjunction with the impending closing of the Transaction, Optimum is set to be delisted from the TSXV prior to the closing of the Transaction.

About Optimum

Optimum Ventures Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Its properties and projects are all located in British Columbia and the extensions of the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia into Alaska. The company has an option agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. pursuant to which Teuton has agreed to grant to Optimum the option to acquire an up to 80-per-cent interest in the Harry and Outland Silver Bar properties, located near Stewart, B.C. For more information visit www.optimumventures.ca.

