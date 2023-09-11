MediWound’s NexoBrid® Highlighted in 20 Oral and Poster Presentations at the 20th European Burns Association Congress

YAVNE, Israel, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) (“MediWound”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced its successful participation at the recently concluded 20th European Burns Association (EBA) Congress held in Nantes, France on September 6-9, 2023.



NexoBrid was featured in 20 scientific oral and poster presentations over the Congress' four days. Leaders in the field of burn care presented and demonstrated their experience and observations of patient outcomes with NexoBrid in a wide range of settings.

“We are delighted that NexoBrid was featured so extensively at this year's European Burn Association Congress, one of the top platforms to exchange knowledge and experiences in burn care.” stated Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. “As we continue our mission of advancing global burn care, we are honored that the event allowed us to share the latest research findings from the collaborative work of our scientists and prominent burn specialists, showcasing NexoBrid’s application in various scenarios, including routine and mass casualties for both adults and pediatric patients.”

Detailed information about each presentation is available online at https://www.eba2023.org/abstract-book-poster-list-eba2023/

About the European Burns Association

The European Burns Association (EBA) was founded in 1981 by leading burn specialists in Europe to encourage co-operation in the field of burn care throughout the continent. The EBA serves as a forum through which medical specialists, researchers, professionals allied to medicine (PAM) and other workers come in contact to discuss aspects of burn treatment and research. In this way, expertise and knowledge are spread throughout the countries of Europe. It has been established as a non-profit making organization for the benefit of the public, to promote burn prevention, to study the prevention of burn injury and all other aspects of burn treatment.

About NexoBrid

NexoBrid® (concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain) is a topically administered biological product that enzymatically removes nonviable burn tissue, or eschar, in patients with deep partial and full-thickness thermal burns within four hours of application without harming viable tissue. NexoBrid is approved in over 40 countries, including in the United States and in the European Union where it has been designated as an orphan biologic drug. Development of NexoBrid is supported by the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). The pivotal Phase 3 U.S. clinical study (DETECT) of NexoBrid in adult patients with deep partial-and full-thickness thermal burns up to 30% of total body surface area met its primary endpoint of complete eschar removal compared to gel vehicle as well as all secondary endpoints compared to standard of care (SOC), including shorter time to eschar removal, a lower incidence of surgical eschar removal and less blood loss during eschar removal.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is the global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics focused on non-surgical tissue repair. Specializing in the development, production and commercialization of solutions that seek to replace existing standards of care, the Company is committed to providing rapid and effective biologics that improve patient experiences and outcomes, while reducing costs and unnecessary surgeries.

MediWound’s first drug, NexoBrid®, is an FDA-approved orphan biologic for eschar removal in severe burns that can replace surgical interventions and minimize associated costs and complications. Utilizing the same core biotherapeutic enzymatic platform technology, MediWound has developed a strong R&D pipeline including the Company’s lead drug under development, EscharEx®. EscharEx is a Phase III-ready biologic for debridement of chronic wounds with significant advantages over the $300 million monopoly legacy drug and an opportunity to expand the market. MediWound’s pipeline also includes MW005, a topical therapeutic for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma that has demonstrated positive results in a recently completed Phase I/II study.

For more information visit www.mediwound.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for the forward-looking statements contained herein, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “expects,” “continues,” “believe,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “target,” “future,” “potential,” “goals” and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives, anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including NexoBrid. Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the approval of regulatory submission by the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority; our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and product candidates; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; risks related to our contracts with BARDA; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, we are unable to predict how the pandemic will affect the overall healthcare infrastructure, including the ability to recruit patients, the ability to conduct the studies in medical sites and the pace with which governmental agencies, such as the FDA, will review and approve regulatory submissions. Additional government-imposed quarantines and requirements to “shelter at home” or other incremental mitigation efforts also may impact our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 17, 2022, Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound’s current views as of the date hereof and MediWound undertakes, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Hani Lexunburg

Chief Financial Officer

MediWound Ltd.

ir@mediwound.com

Daniel Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com