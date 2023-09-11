Intra-Cellular Therapies Announces Presentations at Psych Congress 2023 Including Positive Results from Study 403 in Mixed Features

NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ITCI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced several CAPLYTA data presentations at the 2023 Psych Congress held September 6 - 10, 2023 in Nashville.



“We are very excited to share additional lumateperone data including the positive results from Study 403. Study 403 is the first prospective double-blind placebo-controlled study in patients with either MDD or bipolar depression exhibiting mixed features based on DSM-5 criteria,” said Dr. Suresh Durgam, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of Intra-Cellular Therapies.

“Patients with mixed features have greater severity of illness, respond poorly to antidepressants and present a high cost to the healthcare system. This is a very important study in the field of psychiatry and further supports lumateperone’s broad potential in mood disorders,” said Dr. Roger McIntyre, Professor of Psychiatry and Pharmacology at the University of Toronto and Head of the Mood Disorders Psychopharmacology Unit at the University Health Network, Toronto, Canada.

Poster 94: “Lumateperone Treatment for Major Depressive Episodes with Mixed Features in Major Depressive Disorder and Bipolar I or Bipolar II Disorder”

In this study, lumateperone 42mg was statistically significant on the primary endpoint of symptom reduction on the Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) for the combined mixed features patient population of MDD and bipolar depression ((5.7 point reduction v. placebo; p<0.0001; Cohen’s d effect size (ES) of 0.64) and the individual patient populations of MDD with mixed features (5.9 point reduction v. placebo; p<0.0001; ES= 0.67) and bipolar depression with mixed features (5.7 point reduction v. placebo; p<0.0001; ES= 0.64). Lumateperone 42mg also met the key secondary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful reduction in the Clinician’s Global Impression scale or CGI compared to placebo at Week 6 in these three populations.

Lumateperone was generally safe and well tolerated, with a side effect profile consistent with prior lumateperone trials. The most common adverse events in the study were somnolence, dizziness and nausea.

There were no notable changes in weight, body mass index, or waist circumference and no clinically relevant changes in metabolic parameters.

Other presentations highlighting important aspects of CAPLYTA’s efficacy and safety in the treatment of a broad patient population with bipolar I and bipolar II disorder as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy:

Poster 67: “Changes in Metabolic Parameters Associated With Lumateperone in Late-Phase Clinical Trials for the Treatment of Major Depressive Episodes Associated With Bipolar I or Bipolar II Disorder”

Poster 98: “Evaluation of Mania and Hypomania in Late-Phase Clinical Trials of Lumateperone in the Treatment of Major Depressive Episodes Associated With Bipolar I or Bipolar II Disorder ”

Poster 132: “Lumateperone in the Treatment of Major Depressive Episodes Associated With Bipolar I or Bipolar II Disorder: Evaluation of Extrapyramidal and Motor Symptoms in Late-Phase Clinical Trials”

Poster 152: “Efficacy of Lumateperone in Pooled Short-Term Late-Phase Clinical Trials for the Treatment of Major Depressive Episodes Associated With Bipolar II Disorder”

CAPLYTA® (lumateperone) is indicated in adults for the treatment of schizophrenia and depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate.

Important Safety Information

Boxed Warnings:

Elderly patients with dementia-related psychosis treated with antipsychotic drugs are at an increased risk of death. CAPLYTA is not approved for the treatment of patients with dementia-related psychosis.

Antidepressants increased the risk of suicidal thoughts and behaviors in pediatric and young adults in short-term studies. All antidepressant-treated patients should be closely monitored for clinical worsening, and for emergence of suicidal thoughts and behaviors. The safety and effectiveness of CAPLYTA have not been established in pediatric patients.

Contraindications: CAPLYTA is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to lumateperone or any components of CAPLYTA. Reactions have included pruritus, rash (e.g., allergic dermatitis, papular rash, and generalized rash), and urticaria.

Warnings & Precautions: Antipsychotic drugs have been reported to cause:

Cerebrovascular Adverse Reactions in Elderly Patients with Dementia-Related Psychosis , including stroke and transient ischemic attack. See Boxed Warning above.

, including stroke and transient ischemic attack. See Boxed Warning above. Neuroleptic Malignant Syndrome (NMS) , which is a potentially fatal reaction. Signs and symptoms include: high fever, stiff muscles, confusion, changes in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure, elevated creatinine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (and/or rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. Patients who experience signs and symptoms of NMS should immediately contact their doctor or go to the emergency room.

, which is a potentially fatal reaction. Signs and symptoms include: high fever, stiff muscles, confusion, changes in breathing, heart rate, and blood pressure, elevated creatinine phosphokinase, myoglobinuria (and/or rhabdomyolysis), and acute renal failure. Patients who experience signs and symptoms of NMS should immediately contact their doctor or go to the emergency room. Tardive Dyskinesia , a syndrome of uncontrolled body movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts, which may increase with duration of treatment and total cumulative dose. TD may not go away, even if CAPLYTA is discontinued. It can also occur after CAPLYTA is discontinued.

, a syndrome of uncontrolled body movements in the face, tongue, or other body parts, which may increase with duration of treatment and total cumulative dose. TD may not go away, even if CAPLYTA is discontinued. It can also occur after CAPLYTA is discontinued. Metabolic Changes , including hyperglycemia, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and weight gain. Hyperglycemia, in some cases extreme and associated with ketoacidosis, hyperosmolar coma or death, has been reported in patients treated with antipsychotics. Measure weight and assess fasting plasma glucose and lipids when initiating CAPLYTA and monitor periodically during long-term treatment.

, including hyperglycemia, diabetes mellitus, dyslipidemia, and weight gain. Hyperglycemia, in some cases extreme and associated with ketoacidosis, hyperosmolar coma or death, has been reported in patients treated with antipsychotics. Measure weight and assess fasting plasma glucose and lipids when initiating CAPLYTA and monitor periodically during long-term treatment. Leukopenia, Neutropenia, and Agranulocytosis (including fatal cases) . Complete blood counts should be performed in patients with pre-existing low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. CAPLYTA should be discontinued if clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors.

. Complete blood counts should be performed in patients with pre-existing low white blood cell count (WBC) or history of leukopenia or neutropenia. CAPLYTA should be discontinued if clinically significant decline in WBC occurs in absence of other causative factors. Decreased Blood Pressure & Dizziness . Patients may feel lightheaded, dizzy or faint when they rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position (orthostatic hypotension). Heart rate and blood pressure should be monitored and patients should be warned with known cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease. Orthostatic vital signs should be monitored in patients who are vulnerable to hypotension.

. Patients may feel lightheaded, dizzy or faint when they rise too quickly from a sitting or lying position (orthostatic hypotension). Heart rate and blood pressure should be monitored and patients should be warned with known cardiovascular or cerebrovascular disease. Orthostatic vital signs should be monitored in patients who are vulnerable to hypotension. Falls . CAPLYTA may cause sleepiness or dizziness and can slow thinking and motor skills, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures and other injuries. Patients should be assessed for risk when using CAPLYTA.

. CAPLYTA may cause sleepiness or dizziness and can slow thinking and motor skills, which may lead to falls and, consequently, fractures and other injuries. Patients should be assessed for risk when using CAPLYTA. Seizures . CAPLYTA should be used cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower seizure threshold.

. CAPLYTA should be used cautiously in patients with a history of seizures or with conditions that lower seizure threshold. Potential for Cognitive and Motor Impairment . Patients should use caution when operating machinery or motor vehicles until they know how CAPLYTA affects them.

. Patients should use caution when operating machinery or motor vehicles until they know how CAPLYTA affects them. Body Temperature Dysregulation . CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients who may experience conditions that may increase core body temperature such as strenuous exercise, extreme heat, dehydration, or concomitant anticholinergics.

. CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients who may experience conditions that may increase core body temperature such as strenuous exercise, extreme heat, dehydration, or concomitant anticholinergics. Dysphagia. CAPLYTA should be used with caution in patients at risk for aspiration.



Drug Interactions: CAPLYTA should not be used with CYP3A4 inducers. Dose reduction is recommended for concomitant use with strong CYP3A4 inhibitors or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors.

Special Populations: Newborn infants exposed to antipsychotic drugs during the third trimester of pregnancy are at risk for extrapyramidal and/or withdrawal symptoms following delivery. Dose reduction is recommended for patients with moderate or severe hepatic impairment.

Adverse Reactions: The most common adverse reactions in clinical trials with CAPLYTA vs. placebo were somnolence/sedation, dizziness, nausea, and dry mouth.

CAPLYTA is available in 10.5 mg, 21 mg, and 42 mg capsules.

Please click here to see full Prescribing Information including Boxed Warning .

About CAPLYTA (lumateperone)

CAPLYTA 42 mg is an oral, once daily atypical antipsychotic approved in adults for the treatment of schizophrenia and depressive episodes associated with bipolar I or II disorder (bipolar depression) as monotherapy and as adjunctive therapy with lithium or valproate. While the mechanism of action of CAPLYTA is unknown, the efficacy of CAPLYTA could be mediated through a combination of antagonist activity at central serotonin 5-HT2A receptors and postsynaptic antagonist activity at central dopamine D2 receptors.

Lumateperone is being studied for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone is not FDA-approved for these disorders

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies is a biopharmaceutical company founded on Nobel prize-winning research that allows us to understand how therapies affect the inner-workings of cells in the body. The company leverages this intracellular approach to develop innovative treatments for people living with complex psychiatric and neurologic diseases. For more information, please visit www.intracellulartherapies.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding, among other things, whether clinical trial results will be predictive of future real-world results; whether CAPLYTA will serve an unmet need; the goals of our development programs; our beliefs about the potential utility of our product candidates; and development efforts and plans under the caption “About Intra-Cellular Therapies.” All such forward-looking statements are based on management's present expectations and are subject to certain factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, outcome of events, timing and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: there are no guarantees that CAPLYTA will be commercially successful; we may encounter issues, delays or other challenges in commercializing CAPLYTA; the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact our commercial plans and sales for CAPLYTA; the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively impact the conduct of, and the timing of enrollment, completion and reporting with respect to, our clinical trials; whether CAPLYTA receives adequate reimbursement from third-party payors; the degree to which CAPLYTA receives acceptance from patients and physicians for its approved indications; challenges associated with execution of our sales activities, which in each case could limit the potential of our product; results achieved in CAPLYTA in the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar depression following commercial launch of the product may be different than observed in clinical trials, and may vary among patients; any other impacts on our business as a result of or related to the COVID-19 pandemic; challenges associated with supply and manufacturing activities, which in each case could limit our sales and the availability of our product; impacts on our business, including on the commercialization of CAPLYTA and our clinical trials, as a result of the conflict in Ukraine; risks associated with our current and planned clinical trials; we may encounter unexpected safety or tolerability issues with CAPLYTA following commercial launch for the treatment of schizophrenia or bipolar depression or in ongoing or future trials and other development activities; our other product candidates may not be successful or may take longer and be more costly than anticipated; product candidates that appeared promising in earlier research and clinical trials may not demonstrate safety and/or efficacy in larger-scale or later clinical trials or in clinical trials for other indications; our proposals with respect to the regulatory path for our product candidates may not be acceptable to the FDA; our reliance on collaborative partners and other third parties for development of our product candidates; and the other risk factors detailed in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not intend to update this information unless required by law.

