Ekso Bionics to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EKSO) (the “Company”), an industry leader in exoskeleton technology for medical and industrial use, today announced that Scott Davis, Chief Executive Officer, and Jerome Wong, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place in New York on September 11-13, 2023.



The fireside chat will begin at 1:00 PM PT / 4:00 PM ET on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.eksobionics.com or by clicking here. A replay will be available on the Company’s website following the event.

In connection with Ekso’s participation at the H.C. Wainwright conference, a new investor presentation has been posted to the Company’s website. The presentation, which highlights the Company’s mission, investment value proposition, growth strategy and financials, can be found on Ekso’s investor relations website under Presentations and Events.

Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the conference. For those interested in a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative.

About Ekso Bionics®

Ekso Bionics® is a leading developer of exoskeleton solutions that amplify human potential by supporting or enhancing strength, endurance, and mobility across medical and industrial applications. Founded in 2005, the Company continues to build upon its industry-leading expertise to design some of the most cutting-edge, innovative wearable robots available on the market. Ekso Bionics is the only known exoskeleton company to offer technologies that range from helping those with paralysis to stand up and walk, to enhancing human capabilities on job sites across the globe. Ekso Bionics is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “EKSO.” For more information, visit: www.eksobionics.com or follow @EksoBionics on Twitter.

Investor Contact:

David Carey

212-867-1768

investors@eksobionics.com