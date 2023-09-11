Galectin Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 13, 2023

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, announced today the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held on September 11-13, 2022. The Wainwright Conference – which takes place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, New York – brings together thought leaders and practitioners from numerous fields to participate in presentations, one-on-one investor meetings, and networking opportunities with other attendees.



Dr. Pol F. Boudes, Galectin Therapeutics’ Chief Medical Officer, will deliver a corporate presentation on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

A live webcast of the discussion will be available at this link as well as through the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.galectintherapeutics.com .



About Belapectin

Belapectin is a complex carbohydrate drug that targets galectin-3, a critical protein in the pathogenesis of NASH when it has progressed to the liver cirrhosis stage as well as advanced cancers. Galectin-3 is produced by activated macrophages, a key inflammatory cell, and plays a major role in diseases that involve scarring of organs, including fibrotic disorders of the liver, lung, kidney, heart, as well as in the cancerous tumor microenvironment. Belapectin binds to galectin-3 and disrupts its function. Belapectin, because of its unique structure, is also captured by activated macrophages and exerts its activity directly at the source of galectin-3 production. Preclinical data in animals have shown that belapectin has robust treatment effects in reversing liver fibrosis associated with liver cirrhosis, a disease that is characterized by an invasion of activated macrophages into the liver parenchyma. A Phase 2 study showed belapectin may prevent the development of esophageal varices in NASH cirrhosis, and these results provide the basis for the conduct of the NAVIGATE trial. The NAVIGATE trial (www.NAVIGATEnash.com), titled “A Seamless Adaptive Phase 2b/3, Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Multicenter, International Study Evaluating the Efficacy and Safety of Belapectin for the Prevention of Esophageal Varices in NASH Cirrhosis,” completed randomization of 357 patients in February 2023 with top-line data expected from the Phase 2b portion in the fourth quarter of 2024, and is posted on www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04365868). Galectin-3 has a significant role in cancer, in making the tumor microenvironment resistant to immunological treatment, and the Company has supported a Phase 1b study in combined immunotherapy of belapectin and Keytruda in advanced melanoma and in head and neck cancers. This trial provided a strong rationale for moving forward into a Company-sponsored Phase 2 development program, which the company is exploring.

About Fatty Liver Disease with Advanced Fibrosis and Cirrhosis

Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a complication of fatty liver disease, has become a common disease of the liver with the rise in obesity and other metabolic diseases. NASH is estimated to affect up to 28 million people in the U.S. It is characterized by the presence of excess fat in the liver along with inflammation and hepatocyte damage in people who consume little or no alcohol. Over time, patients with NASH can develop excessive fibrosis, or scarring of the liver, and ultimately liver cirrhosis. It is estimated that as many as 1 to 2 million individuals in the U.S. will develop cirrhosis as a result of NASH, for which liver transplantation is the only curative treatment available. Approximately 9,000 liver transplants are performed annually in the U.S. There are no drug therapies approved for the treatment of liver fibrosis or cirrhosis.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin’s lead drug belapectin (formerly known as GR-MD-02) is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of NASH-related fibrosis. This is the most common liver disease and one of the largest drug development opportunities available today. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced melanoma and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at www.galectintherapeutics.com .

Galectin Therapeutics and its associated logo is a registered trademark of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. Belapectin is the USAN assigned name for Galectin Therapeutics’ galectin-3 inhibitor GR-MD-02.