Patented Drugs Market Expected to Reach $1,456.5 Billion by 2032 | Novartis, Astellas Pharma, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson

Patented Drugs Market

Patented drugs market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Patented drugs market size was valued at $814.5 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1456.5 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2032. A patent is a form of legal protection granted by a government authority to inventors for their novel inventions. Various government authorities such as U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), European Patent Office (EPO), or China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) grant legal protection and exclusivity to innovative medicines developed by pharmaceutical companies is called as patented drugs.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Novartis AG, AstraZeneca plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Bayer AG, Biogen, AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson

On the basis of dosage form, the liquid segment dominated the market in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to easy availability and accessibility of liquid patented drugs and increase in product approvals for liquid drug products.

On the basis of indication, the cancer segment held the highest patented drugs market share in 2022. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of cancer and development of novel cancer treatment during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to register fastest growth in the patented drugs market forecast period, owing to increase in R&D activities to develop new treatments for rare diseases and Parkinson’s disease.

On the basis of distribution channel, the drug stores and retail pharmacies segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, owing to easy availability of patented drugs through drugs stores and increase in sale of patented drugs.

Region wise, North America held the highest patented drugs market share in 2022, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period owing to increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in adoption of patented drugs, easy accessibility of medications, and strong presence of market players. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in patent application filing by Japan and China, increase in prevalence of diabetes, and development of pharmaceutical industry.

Extensive R&D efforts and specialized manufacturing facilities and expertise contribute to high costs. These high costs can limit the entry of new players into the market and hinder the development and commercialization of novel patented drugs. Furthermore, high cost of patented drugs limit their adoption and negatively impact the market growth.

