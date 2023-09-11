EU delivers medical, engineering and mobility equipment to the Georgian Defence Forces

The European Union (EU) has delivered medical, engineering and mobility equipment to the Georgian Defence Forces.

This included pick-up trucks, individual engineering equipment kits, portable X-Rays and ultrasonography devices. This delivery is part of the assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) agreed by the EU Council on 2 December 2021.

The EU’s military assistance aims to strengthen Georgia’s resilience by enhancing the capacities of its Defence Forces, says a press release by the European Commission. This includes an increased ability to provide services to civilians in crises or emergency situations, and capacity to contribute to military missions and operations under the EU Common Defence and Security Policy.

Since 2021, the EU has adopted three assistance measures worth a total of €62.75 million to support the Georgian Defence Forces’ mobility, logistics, medical, engineering, and cyber-defence units.

Over the course of the next months, the EPF will deliver to Georgia additional equipment: two field hospitals, ambulances, minibuses, and trucks.

Find out more

Press release