Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,233 in the last 365 days.

EU delivers medical, engineering and mobility equipment to the Georgian Defence Forces

The European Union (EU) has delivered medical, engineering and mobility equipment to the Georgian Defence Forces.

This included pick-up trucks, individual engineering equipment kits, portable X-Rays and ultrasonography devices. This delivery is part of the assistance measure under the European Peace Facility (EPF) agreed by the EU Council on 2 December 2021.

The EU’s military assistance aims to strengthen Georgia’s resilience by enhancing the capacities of its Defence Forces, says a press release by the European Commission. This includes an increased ability to provide services to civilians in crises or emergency situations, and capacity to contribute to military missions and operations under the EU Common Defence and Security Policy.

Since 2021, the EU has adopted three assistance measures worth a total of €62.75 million to support the Georgian Defence Forces’ mobility, logistics, medical, engineering, and cyber-defence units.

Over the course of the next months, the EPF will deliver to Georgia additional equipment: two field hospitals, ambulances, minibuses, and trucks.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU delivers medical, engineering and mobility equipment to the Georgian Defence Forces

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more