Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 473,233 in the last 365 days.

EU condemns illegitimate so-called ‘elections’ on Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia  

The European Union has strongly condemned the holding of illegitimate so-called “elections” in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol and in parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

The so-called elections in these Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories were held as part of the regional and local elections organised in Russia on 8-10 September.

“We strongly reject this further futile attempt by Russia to legitimise or normalise its illegal military control and attempted annexation of parts of Ukrainian territories, as condemned in the UNGA Resolution adopted on 12 October 2022. It represents yet another manifest violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the EU said in a statement, adding that the European Union did not and would not recognise either the holding of these so-called “elections” or their results. 

“Russia’s political leadership and those involved in organising them will face consequences of these illegal actions,” the press release said.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

EU condemns illegitimate so-called ‘elections’ on Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia  

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more