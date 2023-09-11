EU condemns illegitimate so-called ‘elections’ on Ukrainian territories occupied by Russia  

The European Union has strongly condemned the holding of illegitimate so-called “elections” in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol and in parts of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions of Ukraine.

The so-called elections in these Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories were held as part of the regional and local elections organised in Russia on 8-10 September.

“We strongly reject this further futile attempt by Russia to legitimise or normalise its illegal military control and attempted annexation of parts of Ukrainian territories, as condemned in the UNGA Resolution adopted on 12 October 2022. It represents yet another manifest violation of international law, including the UN Charter, and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the EU said in a statement, adding that the European Union did not and would not recognise either the holding of these so-called “elections” or their results.

“Russia’s political leadership and those involved in organising them will face consequences of these illegal actions,” the press release said.

