Vietjet, Carlyle Aviation Partners sign a MoU for aircraft funding worth $550 million

VIETNAM, September 11 - HÀ NỘI — Vietjet and Carlyle Aviation Partners, the US-based leading aviation finance and asset management company, on Monday signed an aircraft finance agreement worth US$550 million during the official visit of the US President Joe Biden to Việt Nam.

Carlyle Aviation Partners, a wholly own member of the Carlyle Group, will finance the 737 Max aircraft from the order of 200 aircraft between Vietjet and Boeing. This is a significant aircraft order and considered one of the largest commercial contracts and contributes greatly to the trade balance between the two countries to date.

“Carlyle Aviation Partners has been a long-term strategic partner of Vietjet,” said Robert Korn, Co-Founder and President of Carlyle Aviation Partners.

“We are pleased to accompany and witness Vietjet’s significant growth over the last decade. The airline has offered passengers reasonable fares and convenient travel options; thus contributing positively to the aviation and tourism development; also fostering investment between Việt Nam and the international community.”

During the official visit of US President Joe Biden to Việt Nam, Vietjet and Boeing have agreed on the delivery timeline of the first batch of Vietjet’s 200 B737 Max order. This order, which is worth over $25 billion, will be implemented in five years with the first delivery of 12 aircraft scheduled for 2024.

Accordingly, the first batch of 737 Max will be delivered to Thai Vietjet, the affiliate company founded by Vietjet. Thai Vietjet is currently one of the leading airlines in Thailand, featuring Vietjet’s brand and images and favoured by travellers in the region.

Founded in 2002 with headquarter in Miami, Florida, US, Carlyle Aviation Partners is in the business of global aircraft finance and leasing, currently manages a fleet of 396 aircraft in 59 countries.— VNS