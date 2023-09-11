Motorcycle Helmets Market to reach USD 4.13 Bn by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.64 percent and forecast (2023-2029)

Motorcycle Helmets Market is segmented into Motorcycle Helmets Product, Distribution Channel, End-Use and Region. For the estimation of the Motorcycle Helmets Market size, the bottom-up approach was used.

Dublin , Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, an international business & consultancy firm has recently published a research report on the “ Motorcycle Helmets Market ”. The total global market size for the “Motorcycle Helmets Market” was valued at USD 2.63 Bn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64 percent over the forecast period to reach USD 4.13 Bn by 2029.

Market Size in 2022 USD 2.63 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 4.13 Bn CAGR 6.64 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 268 No. of Tables 127 No. of Charts and Figures 125 Segment Covered By Motorcycle Helmets Product, Distribution Channel, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Motorcycle Helmets Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

The report gives an in-depth analysis of the Motorcycle Helmets Market size, share, trends, market growth dynamics such as drivers, opportunities and restraint factors, and forecast (2023-2029). In the market overview report includes the product definition, scope, revenue status, application, and production units. Also, the report provides a regional analysis of the market based on the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific and the MEA. The porter five forces analysis is used to check the industry’s potential growth as well as buyers’ and suppliers’ strength in the Motorcycle Helmets Market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Motorcycle Helmets Market size. The qualitative and quantitative data were collected from both primary and secondary research methods.

Motorcycle Helmets Market Overview

Motorcycle helmets, also referred to as bike helmets, serve as crucial protective gear worn by motorcyclists to safeguard their heads during accidents. Designed to conform to the head's shape, helmets aim to offer optimal protection. Motorbike crashes, characterized by sudden acceleration or deceleration and direct impact with rigid objects, result in severe head injuries. These helmets serve multiple purposes, including crash prevention, protection against harsh weather conditions, improved visibility, and integration with communication devices. When it comes to traffic accidents, these helmets provide paramount head protection for motorcyclists. Notably, helmets stand out as the sole safety equipment that has demonstrated its efficacy in saving lives without posing any adverse health effects on the wearer.

Customization Options, Culturally Relevant Designs, and Affordability to Play Key Role in Capturing the Attention of Consumers in the Market

Helmets with built-in communication systems, heads-up displays, and integrated safety sensors can attract consumers looking for advanced features beyond basic protection. Rapid urbanization, traffic congestion, and the need for economical transportation solutions are driving more individuals to choose motorcycles as their primary mode of travel. This expanding rider base directly contributes to the growing demand for motorcycle helmets. Customization options, culturally relevant designs, and affordability have played a major role in capturing the attention of consumers in these markets. The growing popularity of motorcycles as a cost-effective and convenient mode of transportation, particularly in urban areas and rise in markets, is expected to increase motorcycle ownership and, consequently, drive the demand for protective gear, including helmets. These drivers collectively underscore the importance of safety consciousness, regulatory compliance, and the evolving transportation landscape, presenting opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and cater to diverse consumer needs while prioritizing safety.

Also, governments worldwide are implementing strict safety regulations mandating the use of helmets for motorcycle riders. These regulations not only boost helmet adoption rates but also lead to a surge in demand for compliant and certified helmets. This regulatory environment encourages helmet manufacturers to design and produce helmets that meet or exceed safety standards. Increasing awareness regarding road safety through government, advocacy groups, and safety campaigns are expected to drive the demand for helmet and boost the Motorcycle Helmets Market growth.

Asia Pacific Dominated the Largest Market Share in 2022

In 2022, the Asia Pacific region took a commanding lead in the market, boasting a substantial 45% share. This dominance can be attributed to the significant presence of renowned automakers like Yamaha, Honda, Ducati, Harley-Davidson, and Suzuki, actively engaging in advertising, sponsorships, dealer promotions, and supporting drivers, teams, and operators across the region. Notably, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing a remarkable surge in the popularity of both national and international motorcycle events and racing championships. This surge can be attributed to the region's expanding consumer base and the continuous development of lightweight, technologically advanced helmet features. These compelling factors are serving as the driving forces propelling Motorcycle Helmets Market growth within this vibrant region.

Motorcycle Helmets Market Segmentation

By Product:

Full Face

Half Face

Open Face



Based on the product, the full face helmets segment to dominated the market over the forecast period

The full face helmets segment dominated the largest market share in 2022 with 60.2% and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. Full face helmet provide whole safety and save head in case of avenue accidents. The helmet manufacturers are used various revolutionary technology and good quality of fiberglass bolstered plastic, polycarbonate, and carbon fiber. Since all factors are expected to drive this segment growth during the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel:

Offline

Online

Based on the Distribution channel, the offline segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

In 2022, offline segment held largest market share with 63.3%. This growth is due to high crowding demand in retailers, supermarkets and comfort shops. Changing economic growth and government strict regulation and policy for use of motorbike helmet is key growth segment driver that help to boost the market expansions during the forecast period.

By End-User:

Rider

Passenger

Motorcycle Helmets Key Players include:

1. Safety Helmets MFG

2. YEMA

3. Chih Tong Helmet

4. Suomy

5. NZI

6. Studds

7. YOHE

8. LAZER

9. PT Tarakusuma Indah

10.Jiu Jiang Jieshi

11.OGK Kabuto

12.Hehui Group

13.Airoh

14.Pengcheng Helmets

15.Bell Helmets

16.Schuberth GmbH

17.Shoei Co. Ltd

18.HJC Helmets

19.Shark Helmets

20.AGV Helmets

21.Arai Helmet Ltd

22.Nolan Helmets

23.Nanhai Xinyuan Helmets

Motorcycle Handlebar Control Switch Market : The total market size was valued at USD 597.1 Mn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 829.1 Mn. The increasing electrification of motorcycle systems and controls is expected to drive market growth.

Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market : The total market size was valued at USD 319.5 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 519.8 Bn. The distinct design and style is expected to drive market growth.

HUD Helmet Market : The total market size was valued at USD 128.84 Mn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.9 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 804.14 Mn. The increasing population, growth of accidents and strict regulations are expected to drive market growth.

FRP Safety Helmet Market : The total market size was valued at USD 3.06 Bn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.54 percent from 2023 to 2029, reaching USD 4.18 Bn. The increasing concern regarding workers safety is expected to drive market growth.

Welding Helmets Market : The total market size was valued at USD 826.60 Mn in 2022 and the total revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 1140.05 Mn. The increasing research and development activities are expected to drive market growth.

