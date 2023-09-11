Healthcare CRO Services Market to Garner $66.03 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.9% CAGR | North America held the lion's share

Healthcare CRO Services Market 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global healthcare CRO services market was pegged at $38.99 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $66.03 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2026. The study analyzes the important strategies, drivers, competition, market dynamics, size, and important investment regions.

Key Takeaways:

The pharmaceutical companies segment held the largest market share

The clinical research services segment dominated the market

Oncology segment dominated the CRO services market during the forecast period

Rise in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research by industry giants in the region.

North America held the lion's share

Rise in R&D investment and significant increase in cancer incidence across the globe have boosted the growth of the global healthcare CRO services market. However, dearth of skilled healthcare professionals hampers the market growth. On the contrary, various growth opportunities in emerging economies would further propel the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Allied Market Research Reports has analyzed Healthcare CRO Services Market from six perspectives: Component, Technology, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region.

Service Type:

Clinical Trial Services:

Phase I Clinical Trials

Phase II Clinical Trials

Phase III Clinical Trials

Phase IV Clinical Trials (Post-Market Surveillance)

Clinical Data Management

Regulatory Services

Medical Writing and Publishing

Quality Assurance and Auditing

Biostatistics and Statistical Programming

Site Management Organization (SMO) Services

Therapeutic Area:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System (CNS)

Infectious Diseases

Respiratory

Autoimmune and Inflammatory Disorders

Others (e.g., dermatology, gastroenterology)

End-User:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Academic and Research Institutions

Government and Non-Profit Organizations

Geographic Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, UK, Germany, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rest of LAMEA)

Regional Growth Dynamics:

Based on the region, the global Healthcare CRO Services Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing to nearly half of the total revenue, owing to rise in biotechnology and pharmaceutical research by industry giants in the region. However, the global healthcare CRO services market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the study period, due to rise in demand for healthcare CRO services.

Major market players

IQVIA

ICON

PRA Health Sciences

Evotec

Syneos

Medpace

Charles River

Labcorp

Syngene

Biotelemetry

