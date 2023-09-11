Queue Management System Market Top Companies, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis, Key Players by 2031

Queue Management System Market

An increase in emphasis on customer service across major industry verticals has further boosted the queue management system market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global queue management system industry was accounted for $706.0 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global market for queue management systems is growing due to increased demand for managing customer traffic and movement to improve productivity and customer service. However, high setup costs can impede growth. On the other hand, the presence of SMEs offering advanced queue management solutions presents new opportunities for the market in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to increase in adoption of queue management system in verticals such as healthcare and retail sector. The system reduces waiting time and eliminate the dependency on staff availability during the pandemic.

• The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain. Critical industries such as fast-moving consumer goods and pharmaceuticals suffered major losses.

• On the other hand, due to global adoption of work from home culture, the demand for cloud-based solutions and SaaS-based model increased.

By offering, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global queue management system market. This is due to wide adoption of queue management solutions in verticals such as healthcare and BFSI for better customer experience. However, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of cloud-based QMS solutions and increase in demand for professional services.

By deployment model, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to its ability to run the solution within the agency's physical infrastructure. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global queue management system market, as it helps to access from remote areas.

By mode, the virtual queuing segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global queue management system market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. This growth is because queue management system enhance customer experience.

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global queue management system market, due to rise in digital infrastructure in region and presence of key players in U.S. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period, due to increase in smart city projects and adoption of QMS solutions by SMEs in the region.

Some of the major players in the market are Advantech Co. Ltd, AKIS Technologies, ATT Systems, Aurionpro solution ltd, AwebStar, Business Automation, Core Mobile, Hate2wait, JRNI, Lavi Industries, MaliaTec, QLess, Q-Matic, Qminder, Q-nomy, Qudini and SEDCO. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Queue Management System Industry.

The report analyzes these key players of the global queue management system market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

