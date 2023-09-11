Alcohol-infused Ice Cream Market was valued at $1.4 billion by 2031 by 2031 | Allied Market Research

Alcohol Ice-Cream Market

Alcohol-infused ice cream is ice cream that has been mixed with alcohol in an acceptable amount.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Hardscoop, Inc., New Orleans Ice Cream Company, Arctic Buzz Ice Cream, LiQ NV, Speakeasy Ice Creams Limited, Aubi & Ramsa 21 Ice Cream Co., Haagen-Dazs, Quore Gelato, DizziBrands, LLC, Salt & Straw, LLC., Oddfellows Ice Cream Company, Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams, LLC., Tipsy Scoop LLC., PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream, Ben & Jerry's Homemade, Inc., Mercer's Dairy, POPd Ltd., Clementine's Naughty and Nice Creamery, Buzz Bar, LLC. , SnoBar Cocktails

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Alcohol-Infused Ice Cream Market," The alcohol-infused ice cream market was valued at $786.67 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Alcohol-infused ice cream is ice cream that has been mixed with alcohol in an acceptable amount. attitudes around alcohol have substantially evolved, and today's consumers are responding favorably to its use. Additionally, alcohol is utilized in the preparation of many foods, and its usage in ice creams has increased. Alcohol-infused items are becoming quite popular all over the world due to the rising popularity of alcohol usage. Players operating in Alcohol-infused ice cream are launching products with various flavors such as rum, vodka, wine, and other tastes.

The growth in alcohol flavored food offers an opportunity for the future of the drinks and the food industry (Meziane, 2008). It broadens the spectrum of options available to manufacturers of which there is a constant pressure in mature markets such as Europe, Australia and the United States. New products can build bonds of loyalty with consumers and can increase sales. Alcohol flavored products circumvent most existing alcohol marketing regulations. Consequently, it is expected that the growth in new flavors and of alcoholic flavored food will continue in the future.

Global Alcohol-infused ice cream is a emerging product in the global market. Major player of ice cream industry also developing new alcohol frozen product with low alcohol and high alcohol product. Some of the major player in alcohol ice cream market are Buzz Bar, HDIP (Haagen Dazs), Frozen Pints, Snobar Cocktails, Mercer’s Dairy, and Tipsy Scoop. In 2019, Haagen-Dazs has launched new product that combined cocktails and ice cream. The company's primary product development is a series of spirit-inspired ice cream products. Moreover, Rum Tres Leches, Bourbon Praline Pecan, Irish Cream Brownie, Bourbon Vanilla Bean Truffle, Stout Chocolate Pretzel Crunch, and Non-Dairy Amaretto Black Cherry Almond Toffee are other flavors has launched. Furthermore, companies operating Alcohol-infused ice cream are focusing on launching ice creams in various flavors such as Tipsy scoop has also introduced six new flavors as blood orange sparkler sorbet, santa’s cookies and whiskey, drunken ginger bread man, holiday spiced eggnog, candy cane vodka martini, and boozy banana foster.

The global alcohol ice cream market is categorized into flavors, ABV, distribution channel and region. By flavor, it is classified into beer, rum, vodka and others. on the basis of ABV, it is fragmented into low alcohol and high alcohol. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into online and offline store. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, , Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, UAE, South Africa, and Rest Of LAMEA).

According to alcohol-infused ice cream market analysis, based on the flavor, beer held the major share in the market in 2021 and is expected to sustain its share throughout alcohol-infused ice cream market forecast period. This is majorly attributed to its widespread production, consumption, and commerce, beer is popular among young people worldwide. Additionally, the population is increasingly moving toward sophisticated, moderate, and premium beverage based products including Alcohol-infused ice cream due to ongoing innovation in taste, tastes, packaging, and other areas. Thus, above factors are anticipated to bloster the growth of the Alcohol-infused ice cream size through beer segment during forecast period.

According to alcohol-infused ice cream market trends, based on the ABV, high alcohol segment gain a major traction in the market and is likely to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. Manufacturers of Alcohol-infused ice cream are focusing on experimenting with new tastes in order to provide a wide range of options to their consumer. Chocolate bourbon, lime, salted honey, and salted vanilla flavors are among the most popular Alcoholic Ice Cream flavors with more than 4% ABV. Because of the rising demand for alcohol-infused products, thus, increase in popularity for high alcohol content food products is likely to spur the growth of alcohol-infused ice cream market demand.

According to alcohol-infused ice cream market opportunity, region wise, The North America has been gaining highest share in Alcohol-infused ice cream and is expected to sustain its share during forecast period. This is majorly attributed to the rise in conventional and alcoholic food and beverage offerings by pubs and restaurants, as well as the introduction of new flavor-infused alcoholic ice cream items by manufacturers.

Key findings of the study

By flavor, the beer segment accounted for the highest alcohol-infused ice cream market size in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031.

By ABV, the low alcohol segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution channel, the offline store segment accounted for the highest market share in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

By region, North America occupied maximum share in the alcohol-infused ice cream market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

