Global Kayak Market is Anticipated to Attain US$ 975.6 Million by 2031, Rising at a 3.6% CAGR: Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Increased social media influencer influence and increased health and fitness awareness are going to present vendors in the worldwide kayak market with profitable chances

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for kayaks was estimated to have acquired US$ 710.5 million in 2022. It is anticipated to advance with a 3.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 975.6 million as per a recent study by Transparency Market Research, Inc.



Kayaking is a popular water activity in which the participant moves through the rivers while seated front and propelling themselves forward with a paddle stroke. Kayaks come in a variety of styles with a range of functions, including touring, whitewater, fishing, inflatable, tandem, freestyle, surf, and hybrid. For calm, flatwater environments like lakes, ponds, and slowly flowing rivers, flatwater kayaks are made.

Kayak designs have a huge role in the functions they perform. Kayaks are lightweight and simple to manage, which improves the pleasure of traveling across rivers overall. In well-known tourist spots with lakes, rivers, and coastal regions, kayak trips are the top option.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 710.5 Mn Estimated Value US$ 975.6 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 3.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 170 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, By Seating Capacity, By Nature, By Material, By Price, By End-user, By Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Atlantis Kayaks, Galasport, Grabner, Jackson Kayak, Plastex Composite, Pyranha, Tahe Outdoors, Waka Kayaks, Wave Sport, WOOSUNG I.B, Other Key Players

Key Findings of the Market Report

Travelers interested in exploring and kayaking on waterways are drawn to tourist sites, especially those that have lakes, rivers, and coastal regions.

The kayak market is expanding due to the tourist industry's rise.

People looking to enjoy outdoor activities will find kayaking to be an appealing option.

It is the best approach for relaxing and unwinding from tension.

Kayaking is an inexpensive and environmentally beneficial pastime, which increases its appeal and acceptability.

A bigger audience and kayak enthusiasts from various demographics are drawn to competitive events and kayaking races by organizers throughout the world.

Market Trends for Kayaks

In the coastal area, where tourism is more prevalent for activities like water sports and exploration, kayaking boats are in great demand. Rising levels of disposable money, increased outdoor activity awareness, and the effect of social media platforms are driving a strong emphasis on outdoor recreational pursuits, especially kayaking.

In 2021, 1.9% (or US$ 454.0 Bn) of the U.S. GDP was attributable to the outdoor recreation sector, based on the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis.

This in turn shows new growth opportunities in outdoor pursuits like fishing, kayaking, and caving for leisure, increasing the market value for kayaks. The expansion of the worldwide kayak business is expected to be constrained in the next years by competition from other activities, safety issues, and a significant reliance on weather.



Kayak Market Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the kayak market in different regions. These are:

From 2023 to 2031, North America is anticipated to hold the majority of the share. The market dynamics of the area are being fueled by the increase of persons participating in outdoor leisure activities. The development of the kayak industry in North America is also being fueled by a rising emphasis on adventure sports and the popularity of water sports, particularly kayaking competitions.

Multiple waterways are increasing market income in the United States. New York State features over 7,500 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs as well as more than 70,000 miles of rivers and streams, in accordance with the Department of Environmental Conservation. Paddle kayaks are good choices for enjoying the outdoors. The demand for kayaks in Europe is being driven by rising disposable income and rising recreational activity awareness.

Global Kayak Market: Key Players

Major manufacturers are providing novel models to improve their market share for kayaks. To increase their consumer base, they are also offering rental amenities at popular tourist destinations.

Position-tracking systems, and ergonomic seating configurations, kayak manufacturers are investing in technological improvements in order to provide lightweight goods with simple accessibility.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global kayak market:

Atlantis Kayaks

Galasport

Grabner

Jackson Kayak

Plastex Composite

Pyranha

Tahe Outdoors

Waka Kayaks

Wave Sport

WOOSUNG I.B

Other Key Players



Key developments in the global market for kayak are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Jackson Kayak 2023 Jackson Kayak introduced The Flow, their latest whitewater mode.

Every skill level of users may use it because it is light, portable, and highly maneuverable. Pyranha 2023 Pyranha debuted the Firecracker, their newest half-slice kayak designed for low-volume Rivers.

Global Kayak Market Segmentation

By Type



Recreational



Sports

By Seating Capacity



1 Seater



2 Seater

By Material



Wood



Rubber

PVC

PE

Composite

Others (Thermoform ABS, etc.)

By Nature



Rigid



Inflatable

Folding



By End-user



Individual



Commercial

By Price



Low



Medium

High



By Distribution Channel

Online

Company-owned Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Hypermarkets / Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Others

Region



North America



Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



