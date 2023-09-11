Psoriatic Arthritis Treatment Market to Register a CAGR of 7.2% During 2019 to 2026 | Latest Innovations Unveiled

psoriatic arthritis treatment market 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The psoriatic arthritis treatment market size was valued at $7,860 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach at $13,744 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Key Takeaways:

Depending on drug type, presently, the biologics segment dominates the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market.

The injectable segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6316

Market Segmentation:

Allied Market Research Reports has analyzed global AI in Genomics market from six perspectives: Component, Technology, Functionality, Application, End User, and Region.

Treatment Type:

Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs (DMARDs)

Conventional DMARDs (e.g., Methotrexate)

Biologic DMARDs (e.g., TNF inhibitors, IL-17 inhibitors)

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Other Medications (e.g., JAK inhibitors)

Patient Population:

Newly Diagnosed Patients

Established Patients

Psoriasis Severity:

Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis without Psoriasis

Age Group:

Pediatric Psoriatic Arthritis

Adult Psoriatic Arthritis

Geriatric Psoriatic Arthritis

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

Mode of Administration:

Oral

Injectable

Topical

The major factors that boost the growth of the global psoriatic arthritis treatment market are rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis, surge in geriatric population, strong pipeline of biosimilar & biologic products, increase in demand for psoriatic arthritis drugs, and upsurge in awareness toward availability of treatment for psoriatic arthritis. In addition, strong efficacy of approved drugs, presence of large patient pool, increase in adoption of novel treatments, and surge in clinical R&D to develop new drugs for the treatment of psoriatic arthritis are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increased risk of diseases and rise in healthcare expenditure are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period. However, high cost of treatment and lack of standardization tools for diagnosis are expected to hamper the psoriatic arthritis treatment market growth.

Request for Customization – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6316

Key Findings of the Study:

On the basis of drug type, the biologics segment held more than one-half share in the global market in 2018.

By type, the prescription drug segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Depending on route of administration, the injectable segment held more than half share in the global market in 2018.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share

The global psoriatic arthritis treatment market across North America held the largest share in 2018, contributing for more than half of the market, owing to presence of key players in the region. Moreover, rise in prevalence of psoriatic arthritis disease, surge in demand for psoriatic arthritis treatment drugs, presence of advanced healthcare facilities coupled with trained medical professionals, and surge in number of R&D centers significantly contribute toward the growth of the North America market. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period, owing to high population base, surge in awareness about psoriatic arthritis treatment products, and increase in prevalence of psoriasis & psoriatic arthritis disease in various countries.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6316

Major market player

AbbVie Inc.Bristol-Myers Squibb CompanyAmgen Inc.Eli Lilly And CompanyCelgene CorporationMerck & Co Inc.Johnson & JohnsonPfizer Inc.Novartis AGUCB S.A.

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

Pain Management Devices Market by Type (Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Devices, Analgesic Infusion Pumps, and Ablation Devices) and Application (Neuropathic Pain, Cancer Pain, Facial & Migraine Pain, Musculoskeletal Pain, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Body Composition Analyzers Market by Product Type (Bio-impedance, Analyzer, Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry Equipment, Skinfold Calipers, Air Displacement Plethysmography Equipment, and Hydrostatic Weighing Equipment) and End User (Hospitals, Fitness Clubs & Wellness Centers, and Home Users): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.