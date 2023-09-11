Dragonfly Energy Showcases New Battery Cell Manufacturing Process and Intelligent Energy Storage Solutions at RE+ 2023

Dragonfly Energy will be a featured industry exhibitor at the largest clean energy event in North America — RE+ 2023, taking place in Las Vegas on September 11-14

Dragonfly Energy will showcase its proprietary and innovative dry electrode battery cell manufacturing process, its patented battery communication technology, Dragonfly IntelLigenceTM, as well as featured products, including Battle Born Batteries, industrial solar integrations, and a home energy storage unit

RENO, Nev., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”), producer of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries and industry leader in energy storage, will be showcasing its proprietary battery cell manufacturing process and leading-edge products at RE+ 2023. The multi-day event, taking place on September 11-14 at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, attracts more than 27,000 professionals and 1,300 exhibitors, from over 100 countries and all segments of green and sustainable energy industry. This is the Company's second appearance at the annual RE+ conference.

“This is one of the largest gatherings of professionals and products in North America dedicated to clean energy, so it makes sense that Dragonfly Energy will be there to demonstrate our commitment to innovative energy storage solutions,” said Dr. Denis Phares, Chief Executive Officer of Dragonfly Energy. “We’re honored to showcase our plans to revolutionize clean energy storage with our industry peers.”

Attendees who visit the Dragonfly Energy exhibit space (Booth #5945 in the Energy Storage International Section) will be able to view a sample of the Company’s products and learn more about its patented technologies. Specifically, Dragonfly Energy will be showcasing:

Patented Cell Manufacturing Technology : Following the recent announcement of the completion of its new pilot line, Dragonfly Energy will be showcasing its proprietary dry electrode battery manufacturing process that is capable of producing batteries across various lithium chemistries including LFP, NMC and LCO. The patented processes operate within a significantly smaller manufacturing footprint and consume notably less power than traditional methods. The technology will also be used for the development of the Company’s previously announced non-flammable solid state battery cells.

: Following the recent announcement of the completion of its new pilot line, Dragonfly Energy will be showcasing its proprietary dry electrode battery manufacturing process that is capable of producing batteries across various lithium chemistries including LFP, NMC and LCO. The patented processes operate within a significantly smaller manufacturing footprint and consume notably less power than traditional methods. The technology will also be used for the development of the Company’s previously announced non-flammable solid state battery cells. Battle Born Batteries : Recognized for their reliability, chemical stability and advanced technology, these industry-leading lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, power system kits and accessories will be on exhibit.

: Recognized for their reliability, chemical stability and advanced technology, these industry-leading lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, power system kits and accessories will be on exhibit. Dragonfly IntelLigence TM : Using patented battery communication and monitoring technology, the Company will be demonstrating its latest advancements that provide users with unparalleled access to monitoring, notification, performance, and safety tools — with real-time notifications from anywhere in the world via the Dragonfly IntelLigence TM mobile app.

: Using patented battery communication and monitoring technology, the Company will be demonstrating its latest advancements that provide users with unparalleled access to monitoring, notification, performance, and safety tools — with real-time notifications from anywhere in the world via the Dragonfly IntelLigence mobile app. Industrial Solar Integration : Increasingly, industrial applications demand off-grid solar, combined with batteries to power remote equipment. Dragonfly Energy representatives will be on hand to provide custom solutions for supplying reliable power via self-sustaining units that store solar energy in lithium batteries and deliver power where grid connectivity is not readily available.

: Increasingly, industrial applications demand off-grid solar, combined with batteries to power remote equipment. Dragonfly Energy representatives will be on hand to provide custom solutions for supplying reliable power via self-sustaining units that store solar energy in lithium batteries and deliver power where grid connectivity is not readily available. Home Energy Storage: Another new product on display will be the Battle Born Base Station. This easy-to-install and expandable energy storage unit provides a powerful, safe and long-lasting battery solution to homes, businesses and industrial applications for backup and off-grid power.



“Dragonfly Energy continues to innovate and work towards bringing the safest and most cost-effective products to market to transform how we store energy, on and off the grid,” Dr. Phares said. “We’re thrilled to shine a spotlight on these innovations and demonstrate practical applications in a variety of settings during RE+ 2023.”

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s participation in RE+ 2023, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.

DragonflyIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations

Amy Demuth, RAD Strategies Inc.

media@radstrategiesinc.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.