Karger Publishers Partners with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) to Advance Open Access Research in India
Novel Transformative Agreement Promotes Open Access (OA) in India and Simplifies Access to Karger Medical Content for MAHE’s Researchers
The partnership with MAHE is an important step for Karger in supporting open access growth in India. We are delighted to be working with such a prestigious research institution in achieving that goal.”BASEL, SWITZERLAND, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Karger Publishers, a global publisher specializing in medical research, is proud to announce a landmark collaboration with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal, India, an Institute of Eminence. This Transformative Agreement marks a significant step towards advancing open access (OA) initiatives in India and demonstrates Karger's commitment to promoting cutting-edge research on a global platform.
Amidst the rapid growth of professional education in India over the past decade, MAHE has emerged as a top-ranked institution with a strong focus on research, as an Institute of Eminence recognized by the Government of India. As a globally engaged institution with collaborations with over 250+ leading universities worldwide, MAHE is at the forefront of facilitating international partnerships in study, research, and service.
By teaming up with MAHE, Karger aims to support the growth of Open Access in India through read and publish agreements, tailored to meet the specific needs of Indian researchers and institutions. This groundbreaking agreement aligns seamlessly with Karger's overarching vision to foster Open Access in India, creating novel opportunities for researchers and authors to publish their work in an Open Access format and gain visibility on a global scale through Karger's esteemed journals.
Dr. Santhosh, Dy Director Research (Tech) & Institutional Open Access Coordinator, lauded this partnership, stating, "Through a transformative agreement, researchers in the field of medicine at MAHE will gain access to content provided by Karger and have the opportunity to publish their work in Open Access journals. This advancement aims to promote the widespread sharing of research with society at large, eliminating the barriers of subscription fees."
For Karger, this collaboration exemplifies its dedication to collaborating globally and forging enduring partnerships with leading academic institutions. By working closely with MAHE, Karger aims to foster the expansion of the landscape of medical research in India by improving the environment of accessibility, innovation, and collaboration.
“We are incredibly proud to have established this agreement with MAHE for the next 5 years. The partnership is an important step for Karger in supporting open access growth in India and we are delighted to be working with such a prestigious research institution in achieving that goal,” says Christian Box, Head of Academic & Research Markets at Karger Publishers.
About Karger Publishers
Karger Publishers is a worldwide publisher of scientific and medical content based in Basel, Switzerland. It is independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman and Publisher Gabriella Karger. Connecting and advancing health sciences since 1890, Karger has been continuously evolving, keeping pace with the current developments and shifts in research and publishing. The publishing house is dedicated to serving the information needs of the scientific community, clinicians, and patients with publications of high-quality content and services in health sciences. Karger Publishers has 240 employees and is present in 15 countries around the globe.
For more information, please visit karger.com
About Manipal Academy of Higher Education MAHE
MAHE is recognized as a leading quality academic and education service provider and has significantly contributed to continuously improving the standards and penetration of higher education in India. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education at its core has a mission of improving illiteracy, ill health, and poverty. It provides a great variety of graduate and postgraduate skill enhancement educational courses through its 28 Professional Higher Education institutions. Over 40,000 students from all over the world pursue undergraduate and postgraduate programs in diverse subjects at its main centers in India and the offshore campuses. MAHE has some of the finest of infrastructure facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, well-equipped laboratories, and a dedicated and competent faculty of over 3000 members that have enabled the MAHE to be reckoned as one of the best-deemed universities.
For more information about MAHE: https://manipal.edu/mu.html
