Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig Strengthens Nationwide Presence with Addition of Partner Aaron Jackson
As a prior servicemember, I was instantly drawn to DBL’s core principles of service to country, service to clients, and service to the community.”VIENNA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL), a renowned veteran-owned law firm, is pleased to announce the latest expansion of its nationwide reach with the addition of Partner Aaron Jackson to its esteemed team. Jackson's expertise and exceptional legal acumen make him a valuable asset to DBL as it continues to provide comprehensive legal services to clients across the country.
— Aaron Jackson
Mr. Jackson’s practice focuses on the intersection of law, technology, and national security with practice areas including Government Contracts, Corporate Transactions, U.S. Export Controls, Regulatory Compliance, Privacy, Cybersecurity, and National Security Law. Prior to joining the firm, Aaron served 20 years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, with over 14 years in the Judge Advocate General’s Corps.
Throughout his military career, Aaron served as a federal prosecutor, defense counsel, Air Force Academy professor, Pentagon counsel/advisor, and leader of numerous legal offices at-home and abroad. Aaron’s final deployment was to an undisclosed location in the Middle East, where he served as General Counsel (Staff Judge Advocate) for an Air Expeditionary Wing supporting Operation INHERENT RESOLVE. While stationed at the Pentagon, Aaron was honored to serve as legal counsel for the U.S. Space Force Planning Task Force and was subsequently awarded “Outstanding Performer” recognition by the Secretary of the Air Force for his role in the historic “launch” of the United States Space Force, the sixth military branch of the U.S. Armed Forces. In his final military assignment, Aaron served as General Counsel (Staff Judge Advocate) for an elite Air Force Special Operations unit headquartered in Florida with numerous locations worldwide supporting United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
Thomas Dunlap, Managing Partner at DBL stated, “DBL is excited to have Aaron’s decades of legal experience inside the military. Aaron is a great addition to a robust government practice group at DBL.”
Passionate about developing people and teams, Aaron also serves as an Adjunct Professor at the Texas A&M University School of Law. He also volunteers with The Honor Foundation, a nonprofit foundation dedicated to supporting members of the Special Operations community who are transitioning from active-duty service. Aaron and his family currently reside in Niceville, Florida and are active in the local community.
“As a prior servicemember, I was instantly drawn to DBL’s core principles of service to country, service to clients, and service to the community. In the very short time I have been with the firm, I can already see that these are far more than just words. I seek to further this legacy of service by now serving those who interface with government agencies primarily in the national security environment.” " said Aaron Jackson.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig continues to grow and expand its presence throughout the United States. With offices strategically located in key cities across the country, the firm is committed to providing exceptional legal services to clients both locally and nationally. By adding Partner Aaron Jackson to their roster, DBL fortifies its capabilities and bolsters its position as a leading provider of legal representation across various practice areas.
To learn more about DBL, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with outcome-focused attorneys advising and representing clients in national and international legal matters. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing practical and effective outcomes by offering a full array of legal services and investing in long-term relationships with their clients. To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig and how we assist you, contact us by calling 800-747-9354 or emailing clientservices@dbllawyers.com.
Aimee P. McKinney
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
+1 267-471-6885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn