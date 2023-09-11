Submit Release
A Fire Escape Drill to Conduct at Social Security Fund’s St. Lazarus Parish Field Office on Wednesday

MACAU, September 11 - The Social Security Fund will conduct a fire escape drill at St. Lazarus Parish Field Office (Rua Eduardo Marques, Nos. 2 - 6, Macau) at 10 a.m. on 13 September 2023 (Wednesday).  The drill is expected to last for half an hour.  The purpose of the drill is to strengthen the staff's emergency response capability in the event of an emergency in order to ensure safe operation of the office.  During the exercise, the public reception of the office will operate as usual.  Members of the public are advised to pay attention to and cooperate with the relevant instructions and arrangements of the staff.

