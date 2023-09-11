“hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yo~ga Wellfest” A new event combining music, health and wellness, leisure and culture

MACAU, September 11 - Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym) and MGM, and co-organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the Municipal Affairs Bureau, and the Marine and Water Bureau, the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023” will be held from 27 October to 5 November in the Macao Peninsula, Hac Sá Beach and Coloane, bringing together an array of concerts and themed performances for residents and tourists. On 4 and 5 November, the “Urban Yo~ga Wellfest” will also be held at the Ha Sá Beach and Ha Sá Temporary Green and Leisure Area, presenting a grand carnival fused with music and outdoor yoga, showcasing the charm of Macao as a tourism destination, and fostering the development of “Big Health” and cultural tourism industries in Macao.

Dedicated to connecting the islands, the IC’s “hush! Beach Concerts” and MGM’s new wellness and health tourism IP “Urban Yo~ga Wellfest” will jointly present a grand event integrating music and yoga, featuring a series of music performances and outreach activities, which span across the Macao Peninsula, Hac Sá Beach and Coloane between 27 October and 5 November, as well as other intriguing activities such as hush! markets, art installations and network connections. Musicians from various places will also participate in this grand event, including GaoFunk, a talented guitarist from Beijing; SULD, a band playing metal music with traditional Inner Mongolian instruments; Ichika Nito, a well-known Japanese guitarist; Sokoninaru, a rising rock star constantly hitting the ORICON music chart; and Amazing Show, a famous Taiwanese band, amongst others, bringing the audience various music genres varying from rock music, electronic music, hip-hop, experimental music, folk music, and jazz in a music carnival where coasts, grasslands and beaches are surrounded. Admission to the “hush! Beach Concerts” is free. More information on local musicians and programmes will be announced in due course.

The “Urban Yo~ga Wellfest” will be held on 4 and 5 November at Hac Sá Beach and the Hac Sá Temporary Green and Leisure Area. There will be three thematic areas — Zen Garden, Fit District and The Playground. Over 40 fitness and yoga instructors from all over the world, including yoga instructor Coffee Lam from Hong Kong, fitness instructor Jordan Yeoh from Malaysia, former Australian representative at FISU World University Games Amanda Bisk, former Swedish national representative and fitness instructor Charles Fritzen, and internationally recognised yoga instructor Josh Kramer from New Zealand, will be invited to teach traditional yoga workout and innovative health and wellness skills. Participants can spend the whole day on yoga, fitness, dance, meditation and SUP yoga course which is introduced to Macao for the first time. Tickets will be on sale from 12 September through the MGM’s official website and MGM box office, with prices starting from MOP380. An early bird discount is available before 8 October.

The event is supported by Air Macau, Tai Fung Bank, ICBC Macau, BNU, OCBC Bank Macau, Macau Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Ltd., Bevtech Limited, Monster Energy and Rentokil Initial Hong Kong Limited-Macau Branch. For more information, please visit the event’s webpage www.icm.gov.mo/hush, Instagram account “hushfullmusic”, “IC Art” page on Facebook and “HUSH FULL MUSIC”, or WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”, MGM’s activity website at www.mgm.mo/en/cotai/entertainment/hush-beach-concerts-urban-yoga-wellfest-2023, Instagram account “mgmartandentertainment”, MGM’s page on Facebook and its WeChat account “MGM”.

The press conference of the “hush! Beach Concerts x Urban Yo~ga Wellfest 2023” was held on 11 September at MGM Macau, and was attended by the Vice President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Cheang Kai Meng; the President and Executive Director of MGM China Holdings Limited, Kenneth Feng; the Acting Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Hoi Io Meng; and the Head of Department of Cultural and Recreational Affairs and Civic Education of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Patsy Ko Pui San. Local band Scamper, DJ Ghostly Park, and SUP yoga instructors Jessica Lee and Victor Chau alsoperformed at the same venue.