Eledon Pharmaceuticals Appoints Industry Veteran James Robinson to its Board of Directors

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (NASDAQ: ELDN) today announced the appointment of James Robinson to its Board of Directors effective October 1, 2023. Mr. Robinson is a seasoned biopharmaceutical executive with over 30 years of experience in the industry, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer and Director of Urovant Sciences until its merger with Sumitomo Pharma America on July 1, 2023.

“I am pleased to welcome Jim to our Board and look forward to working with him,” said David-Alexandre C. Gros, M.D., Chief Executive Officer. “Jim joins our Board at a pivotal time in our mission to bring a novel and much-needed new treatment option to the growing number of patients undergoing kidney transplantation. His experience as a leader in the biopharmaceutical industry will be invaluable in this next phase of Eledon’s trajectory.”

As Chief Executive Officer and Director of Urovant Sciences, Mr. Robinson guided the company through FDA approval of its first drug, a successful product launch, and its acquisition and “take-private” transaction by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Prior to Urovant, he was President and Chief Operating Officer of Paragon Biosciences. Before his time at Paragon, Mr. Robinson served as President and COO of Alkermes, leading operations that generated more than $1 billion in annual revenue. Prior to Alkermes, Mr. Robinson spent over 12 years at Astellas Pharma, one of the leaders in the field of solid organ transplant, where he served as President of the Americas and was responsible for approximately $4 billion in revenue generation.

Mr. Robinson currently serves on the Board of Directors of UroGen Pharma (Nasdaq: URGN). He previously served on the Board of Directors for Neos Therapeutics and for AGTC before the company was sold to Syncona. Mr. Robinson also previously served on the Board of Directors of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA), where he served as Chairman of PhRMA’s State Committee. He earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from DePaul University.

“I am inspired by Eledon’s mission to address a therapeutic area with thousands of patients in need of a better option to protect their transplanted organs,” said Mr. Robinson. “Backed by strong scientific rationale and promising clinical results to date, tegoprubart has the potential to change the outlook for patients with transplanted kidneys and help alleviate shortages of available kidneys by preserving the kidneys in transplant patients. I look forward to leveraging my background and experience while working closely with the Eledon management team to continue advancing tegoprubart through the clinic.”

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biotechnology company with immunology expertise that is developing therapies to protect and prevent rejection of transplanted organs, as well as to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company’s lead compound in development is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential. Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.eledon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Any statements about planned clinical trials and the Company’s other future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as other statements containing the words “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “predicts,” “projects,” “targets,” “looks forward,” “could,” “may,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including: risks relating to the safety and efficacy of our drug candidates; risks relating to clinical development timelines, including interactions with regulators and clinical sides, as well as patient enrollment; risks relating to costs of clinical trials and the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund planned clinical trials; and risks associated with the impact of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s actual results to differ significantly from the forward-looking statements contained herein, are discussed in our quarterly 10-Q, annual 10-K, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be found at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and not of any future date, and the company expressly disclaims any intent to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

