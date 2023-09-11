Citysurfing Welcomes Renowned Filmmaker Michael Simpson Jr. to its Roster of LA's Authentic Experience Curators

Enjoy Authentic Travel Experiences Tailored to Your Unique Interests

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Citysurfing, the premier peer-to-peer travel marketplace connecting travelers with locals that organize personalized activities and experiences, is thrilled to announce the addition of Michael Simpson Jr., a multifaceted artist and filmmaker based in Los Angeles, California, to its growing network of unique travel experience curators.

Citysurfing is revolutionizing the travel industry by empowering locals to offer personalized tours and services tailored to travelers' unique needs. From tour guides to language partners, photographers to relocation consultants, the platform offers a diverse range of services, making it a one-stop destination for travelers seeking authentic experiences.

Michael Simpson Jr., a distinguished actor, director, VFX artist, and filmmaker, brings his extensive Hollywood expertise to the Citysurfing community. With a career spanning dozens of feature films, commercials, and trailers, his work has left an indelible mark in the world of entertainment.

Michael's unique experience offered on Citysurfing introduces a truly extraordinary opportunity for travelers visiting Los Angeles. He offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience of being directed in a genuine movie trailer using top-tier Hollywood equipment, including the renowned RED Camera and DZO Lenses. With a stellar record as a VFX Supervisor on 13 feature films, including those for DMX, Steven Seagal, Mel Gibson, and more, Michael promises an unforgettable adventure that will leave friends and family amazed by the realism of the final product.

Furthermore, Michael's tours will take you to iconic locations across Los Angeles, including the Griffith Park Observatory and the Mulholland Overlook, offering an insider's perspective on the city's entertainment industry and culture.

"Citysurfing is all about connecting travelers with the vibrant local culture of our cities, and Michael Simpson Jr. embodies this spirit," said Citysurfing CEO Michael Cruz. "His listing is a testament to the incredible experiences our platform offers. We are delighted to welcome him on board and look forward to the memorable experiences he will provide to travelers."

For travelers seeking an extraordinary Hollywood adventure or locals wanting to explore their city from a new perspective, Michael's Citysurfing offering is a must-do experience.

About Citysurfing:

Citysurfing is a peer-to-peer travel marketplace that connects travelers with local service providers in cities across the United States. The platform allows locals to offer a personalized range of services, including tours, experiences, relocation services, and more. Registration is completely free for both locals and travelers, making Citysurfing a convenient and cost-effective way for travelers to explore a city in a matter that aligns with their personal interests.

About Michael Simpson Jr.:

Michael Simpson Jr. is a versatile artist and filmmaker and owner of Glowstick Bay Studios based in Los Angeles, California. With extensive experience in acting, directing, VFX supervision, and filmmaking, Michael has contributed to numerous feature films, commercials, and trailers. His unique offering on Citysurfing allows travelers to experience the magic of Hollywood while exploring iconic locations in Los Angeles.