Eagle Pharmaceuticals to Present CAL02 Trial in Progress at the 2023 ASM/ESCMID Joint Conference on Drug Development to Meet the Challenge of Antimicrobial Resistance

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGRX) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) today announced that its abstract describing the global in-progress Phase 2 study of CAL02, a first-in-class, broad-spectrum, anti-virulence agent under development as an adjunct to antibiotic therapy for the treatment of severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (“SCABP”), has been selected for a poster presentation at the conference co-sponsored by the American Society for Microbiology (“ASM”) and the European Society for Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (“ESCMID”). This prestigious, multidisciplinary meeting is focused on the challenges, opportunities, and current requirements for antimicrobial drug development to address antimicrobial resistance. The conference is scheduled to take place September 19-22, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to present additional details of the CAL02 study in progress to our esteemed colleagues,” stated Valentin Curt, MD, Senior Vice President, Clinical Drug Development and Interim Chief Medical Officer at Eagle Pharmaceuticals. “Inclusion at this scientific congress supports the significance of the potential clinical value of CAL02 to address a large, unmet medical need. Antimicrobial resistance is one of the world’s most urgent public health challenges, and SCABP is a prevalent infectious disease associated with high morbidity and mortality, despite the availability of vaccines, effective antibiotic regimens, and state-of-the-art critical care therapy. CAL02 has the potential to mitigate organ damage, pro-inflammatory responses, and to facilitate killing the underlying pathogen, without contributing to antibiotic resistance We look forward to sharing details of the study, its progress, as well as of CAL02’s potential to redefine the treatment of SCABP without contributing to antibiotic resistance,” concluded Curt.

Details of the poster presentation are as follows:



Abstract Title: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo Controlled Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Efficacy and Safety of CAL02 Administered Intravenously in Addition to Standard of Care (SOC) in Subjects with Severe Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (SCABP) Date: September 20, 2023 Time: 3:35pm ET Location: Poster Presentations Session I



In June 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (“QIDP”) Designation and Fast Track Designation for CAL02, entitling Eagle to an additional five years of marketing exclusivity upon approval. Eagle believes that CAL02 could also be eligible for breakthrough therapy and new chemical entity (“NCE”) designations, which would result in five years of marketing exclusivity upon approval or three years without NCE designation, resulting in a total potential of eight or ten years of exclusivity.



In July 2023, the first patients were randomized in a multi-center adaptive, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study designed to assess the efficacy and safety of CAL02 administered intravenously in addition to standard of care in patients with SCABP. The study plans to enroll approximately 276 patients with SCABP worldwide. Additional details are available on ClinicalTrials.gov (Identifier: NCT05776004). Depending upon recruitment rates, Eagle anticipates having its 50% interim report around the first half of 2024.

Eagle is also further developing the patent estate to protect the intellectual property resulting from the development of CAL02. CAL02 is currently protected by issued U.S. Patent No.10,744,089, which extends until September 2035, and may be eligible for Patent Term Extension for up to five years until 2040.

About CAL02

CAL02 is an investigational, innovative, first-in-class anti-infective agent that acts as a competitive decoy, or lure, for bacterial virulence factors, which contribute to infection-related complications, sepsis, septic shock, and death. CAL02 consists of proprietary liposomes engineered to capture the virulence factors produced by a broad range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria causing severe infectious diseases, including severe pneumonia. CAL02 is poised to play a key role in the fight against anti-microbial resistance. Its action is complementary to that of antibiotics, and it does not appear to exert any selective pressure, which can contribute to antibiotic resistance. Because of these characteristics, CAL02 could be administered empirically in combination with standard of care as soon as patients show signs of severe pneumonia. Clinical results to date underscore the potential of CAL02 to transform the standard of care and to dramatically reduce the time and the cost of care for millions of critically ill SCABP patients. Eagle has a worldwide exclusive license on CAL02 acquired from Combioxin SA.

About Virulence Factors

Virulence is a bacteria’s ability to infect a host and produce disease. Virulence factors are produced by a variety of pathogens and assist in potentiating infection, evading and suppressing the immune system, and damaging host cells, including immune cells, and organs. Blocking the activities of virulence factors is a new approach that has emerged over the last decade. Anti-virulence drugs, a new class of drugs, target virulence factors of pathogens, effectively disarming infectious pathogens.



About Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Eagle is a fully integrated pharmaceutical company with research and development, clinical, manufacturing and commercial expertise. Eagle is committed to developing innovative medicines that result in meaningful improvements in patients’ lives. Eagle’s commercialized products include PEMFEXY®, RYANODEX®, BENDEKA®, BELRAPZO®, TREAKISYM® (Japan), and BYFAVO® and BARHEMSYS® through its wholly owned subsidiary Acacia Pharma Inc. Eagle’s oncology and CNS/metabolic critical care pipeline includes product candidates with the potential to address underserved therapeutic areas across multiple disease states, and the company is focused on developing medicines with the potential to become part of the personalized medicine paradigm in cancer care. Additional information is available on Eagle’s website at www.eagleus.com.

