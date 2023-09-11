Application Container Market Size Skyrockets, Unveiling Lucrative Opportunities | Expected to Hit $8,202 Million by 2025

Application Container Market Research

Application container market thrives on scalability, portability, and efficient resource utilization, empowering modern software deployment.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Application Container Market worldwide has a 2016 market value of $698 million and is anticipated to reach $8,202 million by 2025, increasing at a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Increased use of cloud-based computing systems in businesses, the appeal of application container technology over virtual machines, and the growing popularity of the Internet of Things (IoT) among consumers all significantly contribute to the market's expansion. The development of the application container market is, however, constrained by security concerns related to the technology.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4693

Based on deployment model, on-premise segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period, owing to high adoption of on-premise application containers among the heavily regulated industries due to the need of to control data and document processes. Furthermore, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of hybrid cloud computing model among the end users, which used a blend of public and private cloud solutions.

Kubernetes has emerged as the de facto standard for container orchestration. Its widespread adoption is central to the container ecosystem's growth, as it provides a scalable and manageable platform for deploying and managing containers across diverse environments.

Inquire Here Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4693

As container adoption grows, so does the emphasis on container security. With the dynamic nature of containers, securing them has become a top priority. Container security solutions, such as image scanning and runtime protection, are gaining traction to safeguard applications and data.

Organizations are increasingly adopting multi-cloud and hybrid cloud strategies. Containers provide portability, making it easier to run applications consistently across different cloud providers and on-premises environments, driving the demand for containerization solutions.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4693

The emergence of serverless container platforms, combining the benefits of serverless computing with container technology, is another noteworthy trend. This approach simplifies application deployment and management, further streamlining development workflows.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Inc., CA Technologies, Docker Inc., Google, Inc., IBM Corporation, Joyent, Inc., Mesosphere, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Rancher Labs, Inc., and Red Hat, Inc.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (216 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/application-container-market/purchase-options

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

